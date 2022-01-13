ABBEVILLE — Renovations topped a wish list of projects for the year.
The courthouse and the spec buildings received the most attention at a Monday workshop as officials hammered out goals.
Prospects have expressed interest in the spec building, County Director David Garner said. The result, however, is along the lines of “always a bridesmaid, never a bride.”
Generally, companies want to see utilities such as electrical, flooring and plumbing. Doing work to attract one company may not attract another company, he said.
Installing 6-inch flooring could make the building more desirable, said Mark Warner, an economic development official with McCormick County, who also works with Abbeville County.
Garner acknowledged flooring could result in more looks. Anything to make the building more marketable is a wise investment.
American Rescue Plan funds could be used to help fund work at the courthouse, noted Garner and council member Drew Simpson.
Garner said grant funds can be used to deal situations where employees are in close quarters. If a project can be tied to distancing, money could be available. He said the U.S. Treasury has recently changed rules on how ARP funds can be spent. Officials will have to make sure funds can be used for the project.
Structural integrity of the courthouse is good and no safety hazards have been observed, Garner said. Work on mold has been done. The county needs to remove some paneling. Some of the work is more of a facelift project.
Other building projects discussed include expansion of the animal shelter, extension of water lines to Diamond Hill Elementary School, maintenance work at the detention center and construction of a ramp at the Abbeville County Administrative Complex.
Other projects discussed include getting new CPR and EKG emergency equipment, allocating funds for full-time firefighter/EMS personnel, boosting pay for employees, providing funds for McCormick Area Transit System to expand services, providing a window for drive-thru service at the tax office, improving facilities at Parson’s Mountain Recreation Area, expanding broadband services, offering regular job fairs to attract county employees and requiring financial statements from groups that receive county funds to assure money is spent properly.
The official meeting of the Abbeville County Council began shortly after the workshop. Billy Norris was reelected chairperson. He and council member Drew Simpson were nominated. Norris won 4-3. James McCord was elected vice chairperson. No other nominations were made.
In other business:
Council approved a resolution for Garner to enter into a deal with Vic Bailey Ford to purchase six vehicles for the sheriff’s office. The cost is not to exceed $215,100.
Sarah King was reappointed to the county library board.
Council passed a resolution for a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with WC Fiber LLC.
Garner said the county received a clean audit report for the third year. He said he has requested auditors attend the February to make a presentation on the audit.
With COVID-19 cases reaching between 12,000-15,000 per day in the state, Garner encouraged everyone to be careful, wear a mask and wash their hands. If people have symptoms, they should avoid others.
Council member James Campbell urged caution when fishing on Lake Secession as the city has lowered the water level to work on the dam.
Council member John Calhoun said he has seen people throw trash on the roads. He urges more effort to keep the county beautiful.
Norris thanked first responders and public safety staff for their efforts during a heavy work period.
Garner said the sheriff’s office received a $285,000 state grant for the school resource officer program. Funds will be used for salaries and equipment purchases.