ABBEVILLE — The future could involve a new spec building and a renewed focus on expanding Highway 28 to four lanes.
The need for a spec building was prompted by the location of Aerofoam in Abbeville County’s former building, County Director David Garner said.
It took a while to get the other building completed, but it came through, council member James McCord said at the Monday goals workshop which took place to determine priorities for the year.
Officials can check with the state Department of Commerce regarding workplaces and to determine the best location for a spec building and where the county should acquire property.
County properties include the Corbin Road site, which provides a 100,000-square-foot pad and an additional 35 cleared acres southwest of the site. Other properties are located in Calhoun Falls and the Hall and Lakelands Commerce sites. Garner said property adjacent to the Calhoun Falls property is available. Purchases could provide up to 70 acres.
Council briefly discussed possibly selling the Calhoun Falls property. Garner said revenue from any sale could be used for work on other properties.
The Hall site is about 120 acres. Garner said the problem with the site is a geographic fault at its center. A prospect drilled about 80 feet into ground in hopes of finding minerals and found nothing to make it a viable site. They claimed millions would be needed to make the site usable.
Chairperson Billy Norris brought up making Highway 28 four lanes from Abbeville to Anderson. He and Garner noted the idea has support from the legislative delegation. Council member Rick Campbell recalled looking into the project 30 years ago. The county couldn’t get money for it. McCord noted some landowners didn’t support the project either.
Companies are looking for connections to the interstate, council member Charles Goodwin said. Others mentioned the Michelin plant in Greenville that pushed for developing roads. Norris said you can’t go down Highway 28 without seeing big Michelin tires.
Other possible goals discussed include:
Long-term funding for the Matrans service. The county approved funding at its January meeting with ARPA funds.
Courthouse renovations, which Garner said were stopped because of the pandemic.
Work on a compensation and classification study to bring employees up to a minimum pay base along with developing tenure-based pay. Garner said a lot of the project’s second phase depends on the consumer price index.
Personnel retention and recruitment.
Develop a closer relationship with the chamber of commerce and continue to work with the legislative delegation through regular visits and Fifth Monday programs.
Getting heart monitors for emergency services. The lowest bid is $66,000 a year. An EMS official said once the county signs a contract, loaners can be available within two weeks until purchased equipment is available.
Improvements for the animal shelter.
Buying a vehicle for the landfill was discussed. Garner said options are a lease-purchase truck for up to $8,100 a month or purchasing a 6-wheel model with a three-year warranty for up to $469,000.
Improvements at Parsons Mountain.
Finance Director Barry Devore discussed accounting for county funds. He said some agencies that receive funds don’t do audits. Some agency officials have said a third-party audit can cost from $5,000 to $6,000 and in some cases are not cost-effective.
Officials talked about acquiring more cameras for county buildings and the Abbeville County Library. Garner said the cost could reach $34,000. Funds can come from ARPA funds.