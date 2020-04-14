Despite the economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic and expected declines in sales tax revenue, Abbeville County Director David Garner told County Council he saw no reason to raise taxes.
"This will have a very minimal, if any, effect on the county's bottom line for the next year," Garner said Monday.
The 2020-21 budget, which Garner said is nearly ready, would mark the third consecutive year the county avoided raising property taxes. He also said the county would likely postpone reassessment by a year because so many county residents are facing hardship.
The announcement comes after statewide measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 shuttered schools, restaurant dining rooms and some businesses Gov. Henry McMaster deemed nonessential.
While the full economic impact is unclear, 461 Abbeville County residents filed initial unemployment claims in three weeks, according to data released by the state Department of Employment and Workforce — a number that's likely to rise. Those claims represent about 4.5% of the county's February workforce.
So far, the county hasn't had laid off any of its employees to respond to shifts in revenue, Garner said, although he mentioned that some changes might be necessary during the current budget year.
Garner said Abbeville County Economic Development Partnership is helping businesses apply for loans through the Small Business Association, including those under the Paycheck Protection Program.
Most staff members are working from home, the county director said, with only one person from each department allowed to be in the office at any given time, except for in special circumstances.
The meeting itself was mostly remote. Some members of County Council attended the meeting in person, while other members participated via livestream through GoTo Meeting. Most staff members also called into the streaming service.
The public could watch the meeting through YouTube and footage is archived on the video hosting website.
In other business:
- Garner told Council the county saw no significant storm damage from an overnight storm that devastated some nearby communities, but the county did send first responders to assist efforts in Pickens and Oconee counties.
- Council authorized Garner to contract with Satterfield Construction Co. for $300,760 in road improvements to Lonesome Pine Lane.