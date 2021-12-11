After about a decade in the same office, Abbeville County First Steps is separating from its Greenwood County partner as part of an agreement with the state.
The two local groups, part of the South Carolina First Steps to School Readiness early-childhood program, have been partnered and shared office space for years. But after the Greenwood office came under criticism from the state after an audit in 2019 raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest between the two county offices and non-profit led by Greenwood County First Steps Executive Director Michael Gaskin.
The two partnerships have been following a corrective action plan to address the state’s concerns, and remain ineligible for competitive grant funding through the state First Steps office until that plan is complete. Physically separating the two agencies and giving Abbeville its own office space was one of the plan’s steps.
Abbeville County First Steps Executive Director Angela Pruitt said she signed an agreement with Abbeville County School District in mid-November to pay the district for space in a portable behind the district office. The agency will pay the district $600 per month for rent, utility and phones in the two-room portable.
“We had been with the school before, so it’s like we’re going back,” Pruitt said. “Separating our from Greenwood, it’s been difficult, but I’m very excited about this new space.”
Pruitt said she’s been gradually moving items into the portable, but she and the parent educator who works for the Abbeville partnership won’t start in full there until Jan. 1.
She and Gaskin have been working to address each of the items on their corrective action plan. They terminated their relationship with Gaskin’s nonprofit, Social Change Initiative, which came under scrutiny by the state office and Office of the Inspector General. Both partnerships also scheduled conflict-of-interest training, as required by the state.
In Greenwood, Gaskin is figuring out what he’ll do once the agencies split up. Their partnership will continue even once they’re separated, but the two groups started partnering in 2007 and moved into the same office in the early 2010s to share bills and cut operating costs.
Pruitt started with Abbeville First Steps in 2001, and at first was in a portable trailer without restrooms. She couldn’t afford to pay for heating or air conditioning and said she was bringing toilet paper to work from home. Eventually she moved into an office on the square in Abbeville, before the Abbeville and Greenwood groups partnered and moved to a Greenwood-based office.
Budgets were vast at first. Pruitt said at one point early on Abbeville First Steps had an annual budget of $425,000, which eventually whittled down to about $200,000. Gaskin said Greenwood’s budget went from about $800,000 its first year to half of that the following year. It settled at about $236,000, he said.
“To be honest with you, I didn’t know how deep it all was when I started,” Gaskin said. “The state was building it from the ground up, and the intent was to fill gaps at the local level. Local boards served to identify and fill gaps in early childhood development. The state, they worked with us. Like everybody else, I kind of came to the conclusion we were making it up as we went.”
When the two agencies pitched partnering to the state, Gaskin and Pruitt said the state First Steps office saw this as an opportunity. Greenwood and Abbeville’s partnership could be a model for additional team-ups throughout the state. It made a lot of sense, Pruitt said — partnering meant bigger programs, easier coordination of human resources and quicker collaboration on projects. It also meant splitting rent on a single office and shared utility costs.
“Since we were located in Greenwood, we got to see more organizations and partnerships,” Pruitt said. “And because we were in Greenwood, we would bring our services directly to families in Abbeville.”
With the two agencies separating, Gaskin said he’s looking at his options for office space.
“We’re going to have to move, we won’t be able to afford to stay here,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense, it doesn’t.”
The partnership will continue, however, and Gaskin and Pruitt said they’ll still provide many of the services they’ve been offering to families. First Steps provides training that the Department of Social Services can require from parents, and Gaskin has offered fatherhood classes through the agencies. They also offer child care training that’s required of for certain child care professionals.
Gaskin was providing anger management training services through the Social Change Initiative, but since the state required the end of that arrangement those services won’t be available.
Despite no longer having access to the state First Steps’ competitive grants, Gaskin said he and Pruitt still apply for private grants to fund much of their programs. Gaskin questioned why county partners should be competing against each other for funding in the first place, rather than the state adequately funding the services each community needs.
Gaskin and Pruitt partnered with an SC Johnson program to provide cleaning and care products for families, and Gaskin rented a truck, drove it to Orangeburg, loaded it up and brought it back. Staff unloaded, sorted and bagged the items to give out to families. These agencies will do what it takes, Gaskin said, to ensure they provide these services to the families they serve.
“That’s just what we do,” he said.