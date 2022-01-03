Abbeville County First Steps has found a new home, and is giving away books for young children during its grand opening Wednesday.
The nonprofit is part of the South Carolina First Steps to School Readiness early childhood program, and provides training and education services for parents and childcare professionals.
The Abbeville agency used to share office space with its Greenwood partner agency, but, starting Wednesday, the Abbeville office will be located in a portable behind the Abbeville County School District Office at 400 Greenville St., Abbeville.
The grand opening will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, and Executive Director Angela Pruitt said community partners, parents and children are invited to visit on opening day.
“I think it will be great to be in the community,” she said.
As part of the grand opening, Pruitt said WCTEL is sponsoring the event and providing books to give away to children who visit. She said most of the books are aimed for preschool-aged children, and include story and picture books.