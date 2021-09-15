ABBEVILLE — Firefighters can breathe more easily.
Nearly $1 million for new self-contained breathing apparatuses was approved in a Monday Abbeville County Council meeting. Nearly 170 SCBAs will be purchased.
Council approved County Director David Garner to enter into an agreement with Safe Industries for the purchase not to exceed $999,780.
Four companies presented bids, Garner said. Safety Industries was chosen after its units were tested. The agreement will replace all the frontline units used by firefighters. Councilmember Charles Goodwin asked how many units were up to standards. Garner said about 16 units being used by firefighters were up to date.
The 167 units will be ordered this week, Garner said. They could be delivered within one to two months.
Mack Beatty, a county resident, said he is grateful council is taking care of responders, but he expressed concern about replacing all SCBAs at once. He suggested the council should have a maintenance arrangement.
In other business:
Beatty spoke regarding transparency. He suggested the county adopt a policy from Chester County Council where it published board package online, including all resolutions, zoning and planning issues. Referring to various Zoom meetings he has participated in, Beatty said there needs to be more sunshine across the state, although he lauded the council for its work.
Council passed a resolution backing the state Legislature’s attempts to obtain state and/or federal funds to establish and operate a temporary overflow facility in the Lakelands area for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Garner said no location for a facility has been determined.
Coming out of a closed meeting, the council approved spending up to $22,240 for a new engine for a dump truck kept at the landfill. Chairperson William Norris said the county spends $900 a day to rent a truck. The quicker the work is done, the more money the county will save.
Garner said he received a letter from the state Department of Transportation indicated that work on the bridge on Erwin Mill Road has been bumped up. The bridge has been closed by the SCDOT since 2018. Work on the bridge is expected to start this fall.
Council member Drew Simpson was absent from the meeting. Garner said he is suffering from COVID-19.
Victoria Weathers was appointed to the accommodations tax committee.
Council approved a resolution requesting the General Assembly let counties increase the millage cap. Garner said the bill is an exemption allowing fire protection districts to have a one-time increase independent of millage caps. Its purpose is to provide fire protection.
Council approved a resolution authorizing Garner to enter into a contract with Starr-Iva Water District for work on the Lake Secession Water Line. The project is not to exceed $350,000.
Council member Charles Goodwin reported people have asked him about progress on getting another grocery store in the county. Garner said county and city officials are working on it, even to the extent of cold calling businesses to generate leads. On company expressed interest, then the pandemic struck. No recent interest has arisen.
Council approved a resolution authorizing payment of incentive compensation to employees who worked during the pandemic. Funds will come from the American Rescue Plan Act. Garner said employees are broken into three tiers: first responders, people who couldn’t telework and all other employees. Garner said the county can revisit the situation as needed.
Garner said Gov. Henry McMaster has said part of the American Rescue Plan Act funds could be set aside for road and bridge projects. He has requested county officials deliver a list of lots that could go on the list for funding.
Council member John Calhoun expressed concern about overcrowding at the animal shelter. Garner said it is full. There is a procedure where staff members take names to determine priorities for taking in animals.