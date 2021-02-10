ABBEVILLE — Talk is cheap, but a phone app isn’t.
Members of the Abbeville County Council heard a proposal to purchase Tango Tango, an app fire officials say can be used as a secondary form of communication among department members and various first responder personnel.
Lowndesville Fire Chief Andrew Holley said the system won’t take the place of the primary radio system. It is intended to be a secondary system.
One of the captains presented the app, said Assistant Fire Chief Travis Ashley, who also promoted the app, which doesn’t go through dispatch. The department tried it for a 30-day free trial and everybody loved it. Three talk groups are set up on Tango Tango for emergency, first responder personnel. He said the app can set up 250 talk groups.
Last week, officials worked an accident using Tango Tango, Ashley said. It can set up 250 talk groups and can be used anywhere in country with a cellphone signal.
Additionally, the app offers indefinite storage of communications, customer service and a mapping function. Holley said that is useful as personnel work in rural areas and have had to find people injured in deer stands.
The app is expected to cost $21,800 for one year of service, Ashley said.
In other business:
Janet Headrick was honored for 10 1/2 years of service as administrative assistant to the county fire marshal. At least 15 representatives of fire departments were present. “I’m going to miss my fire family,” she said after the meeting. “I enjoyed most every day.” Friday was her last day on the job. When asked if she slept late, she replied she woke up at 6:30 a.m., which is late for her.
The council approved second reading of an ordinance to change the name of Starlite Ridge Drive to Tranquil Star Ridge Drive.
Council tabled a resolution authorizing the county director to enter into an agreement with Alliance Consulting Engineers for development of a water and limited wastewater infrastructure evaluation and planning study.
Council approved an ordinance to create a special tax assessment for some rehabilitated historic properties.
During the public hearing section, Shane Brown expressed concern about the state of emergency resolution passed in response to COVID-19 being worded too openly. County Director David Garner said the resolution only permits changes in operation of county facilities and applications for federal reimbursement for COVID-19-related expenses. It is not a masking ordinance.
Council approved the following appointments: Buddy Agan to the Upper Savannah COG Board of Directors; Earline Boggero to the Zoning Board of Appeals; Donny Ray to the planning commission; and Sue Hannah to the Library Board.
COVID-19 numbers are declining, Garner said. The county has employees in quarantines, but no direct transmission of the coronavirus has been reported. He urged people 65 and older to make appointments to receive vaccinations.
Norris encourages people to apply to fill vacancies on various committees.
In a county transportation committee meeting before the council meeting, officials accepted recommendations for:
$250,000 for roads and bridges department for supplies for materials for construction, signage and road improvements;
A request from the public works committee for $80,000 to lay down heavy-duty asphalt on the access road leading to the fire department headquarters;
A request from the city for $100,000 for demolition and replacement of sidewalk on Chestnut Street where a new housing development is under construction. Public works director Daniel Shaw said once the development is done, the area will see more traffic.