ABBEVILLE — A new speculative building is in the county’s future, but no one knows when or where.
That was one of the issues brought up Monday during a legislative luncheon sponsored by Abbeville County Council.
The announcement last year of Aerofoam USA moving to Abbeville has left the county without a spec building for industrial prospects, according to economic development specialist Mark Warner. Available lots include the 120-acre Hall site off Highway 72, a 21-acre site in Calhoun Falls and the Corbin Road site near Honea Path. Warner said he favors developing the Corbin Road site because of its proximity to Greenville and Interstate 85.
After the meeting, County Director David Garner said getting a new building could take years. County council would first have to find funding and determine a location.
The building that will house Aerofoam USA’s operation was built at a cost of about $1 million, but costs have gone up since then. Garner estimated a cost of between $2.5 million to $3.5 million, depending on size.
While the previous spec building was on market for 11 years, Garner said part of the role of such facilities is to bring in prospective companies that might locate elsewhere in the county. The county had successes because of the building, he said, even if it had nothing on paper.
One issue the area faces is the lack of a conference center, according to Piedmont Technical College President Hope Rivers. She said companies want to have regional meetings.
“Prospects ask where could meetings be hosted. Right now, that’s a tough question to answer,” she said.
A facility in Greenwood will offer more opportunities, both for the town and colleges, she said.
State Sen. Billy Garrett said getting funds for such facilities in rural areas can be difficult, and he lauded work local officials have done to develop the region. He mentioned tourism and broadband development as two promising areas.
“You’ve got some of the most beautiful lake fronts from McCormick to Calhoun Falls,” he said. “It’s the most beautiful waterfronts of anywhere in South Carolina. You need to be thinking of tourism.”
Expanding broadband is vital to remain competitive, Garrett said. It is particularly important for telemedicine service which can draw retirees — especially veterans — to the area, he said.
In other business:
With the exception of the pandemic years, the county has seen robust job growth, Warner said.
When he worked with Greenwood County, Warner said he learned Laurens, Abbeville and Greenwood share a lot of workforce, the traffic largely supported by Highway 72. Acknowledging a 25-year career in manufacturing, Warner said employers don’t care about zip codes.
One of the biggest projects facing the county is landfill expansion. Garner said the county has about one year at the current landfill. Work to develop space is slated to begin either in April or early May. The expansion could make the landfill useful for up to 50 years.
A reassessment recorded a 19% rise in the value of property values, Garner said. A study done five years ago recorded the value of taxable properties at $45 million. Last year’s study recorded $54.5 million. For Abbeville, it is significant, he said. Honea Path, Calhoun Falls and the Lake Secession areas saw large increases.
The tax value of personal property reached $77 million. Garner said it is a good indication of how the economy is doing as people move to the county.