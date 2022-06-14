ABBEVILLE — County employees will get a four-figure boost in July.
The boost in pay was discussed in executive session at Monday’s Abbeville County Council meeting. On returning to open session, Council member Rick Campbell made the motion for up to a $5,000 boost for full-time employees and $2,500 for part-time employees hired by January 2022. The funds will come from the American Rescue Plan money from the federal government.
It will affect all employees, he said. It should put pay in line with employees in other county governments, he said. Officials have discussed the issue during the past six months, but the council has looked at the idea for years. The pay should be available in the second week of July.
The county has about 190 employees, County Director David Garner said. It should help with retention of employees. The payment is separate from new pay rates across the county discussed in a compensation and classification study, which is part of the budget for the next fiscal year.
The county budget is $14 million across all revenues and funds, he said. The millage increase in the general fund is 3 mills. In total, county will see a 5.3 mills increase, but the council rolled off millage from a reserve fund levy, so the total millage increase is 3 mills. It will mean an increase of $30 on a $100,000 house.
The raise is mainly in response to inflation. New pay rates will assure that employees will be compensated in line with employees from other counties. Garner said it also will cover increased expenses from fuel, construction and insurance costs. Everything is costing more.
The council will have to do something to control costs, such as less driving and being more conservative. Ultimately, the county will still have to absorb some of the increases, he said.
In other business:
- E911 staffers Sharmel Miller and Ashley Giles were recognized for completion of a registered public safety course.
- Adrienne Padmer and Fay Campbell were appointed to posts on the library board.
- Mack Beatty repeated concerns about transparency in county operations. He also raised concerns about how the county spends ARP funds and what he perceived as a lack of discussion on the council on various issues.
- The council adopted a classification and compensation plan as prepared by Management Advisory Group International Inc.
- Council authorized Garner to enter into a contract with Consor Engineers LLC of Greer for engineering services roadway improvements at a cost not to exceed $33,937
- First reading was heard on an ordinance to remove part of Country Lane from the county road system.
- Garner urged people to take care given the record-setting heat that is forecast over the week. He urged people to look after their neighbors and friends.