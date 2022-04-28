ABBEVILLE — Justin Minor, the suspect in a dog mauling in Honea Path, will face a grand jury.
Magistrate Carolyn Brownlee ruled that enough evidence exists for the case to go to the grand jury for an indictment Thursday afternoon during a preliminary hearing at the Abbeville County Detention Center.
Minor sat at a table in front of the judge during the nearly 30-minute hearing. He remained impassive, except for an occasional whispered conversation with his attorney, Charles Grose of Greenwood.
Also in the courtroom were Amy Wynne, the sister of Kyleen Waltman, the victim of the attack, and her mother. They made no statements. Several officers with the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office also attended the hearing.
Minor faces three counts of dangerous animals attacking a human being and a charge of inoculation of pets and dangerous animals not permitted beyond premises without restraint. Brownlee advised attendees that the court’s purpose Thursday was not to find Minor innocent or guilty, but to determine whether there is probable cause in the case.
Deputies Rivera and Slatton responded to the attack, investigator Jeffrey Hines said during questioning by Senior Assistant Solicitor Micah Black. Rivera reported observing Waltman’s injuries at the scene. Hines testified he saw her injuries himself when he visited the hospital a couple of days after the episode.
Hines said both of Waltman's arms had been amputated and bites covered her from the top of her head to the bottom of her feet.
“It was one of the more gruesome animal attacks I have seen in my career,” Hines said.
Waltman was found across the road from the residence, as were her belongings, he said.
News of the attack came from Avery Presley, who called 911. Hines said Presley indicated he was riding his tractor on the road near the residence and saw three dogs attacking Waltman. Presley said he tried to help and one of the dogs tried to attack him. He fired a gun and the dogs ran off.
Under questioning by Grose, Hines said no one saw how the episode began.
Toward the end of the hearing, Grose said there is no evidence that the attack was unprovoked.
After the hearing, Wattman's sister and mother left the building. On seeing the media outside, Wynne said she didn't want to talk and Black advised her not to comment.
According to the latest posting on a GoFundMe account set up by Wynne, she indicated Waltman is still dealing with infections. Physicians are having difficulty stopping an infection in her leg from spreading. Doctors had to remove more bone from her shoulders. As a result, Waltman will not be able to receive regular prosthetics on either shoulder.
Waltman, she said, is fully aware of the situation.
As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe account had raised $228,000.