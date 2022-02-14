ABBEVILLE — Law enforcement waved metal detectors over people who attended Monday’s Abbeville County Commission meeting. It wasn’t an omen, but it was an acknowledgment of emotions centering on the John C. Calhoun statue.
The council approved a resolution to authorize County Director David Garner to accept delivery of the statue. Council member Rick Campbell presented the motion and council member Drew Simpson seconded it. The vote was 5-2, with John Calhoun and Charles Goodwin, the two Black members of council, voting against the motion.
More than 50 people crowded into the council chambers. Extra chairs were set up to accommodate late-comers. One speaker summed up feelings the statue raises: Polarizing.
Gerald Witt described himself as a proud resident of Abbeville County and said he has supported the county in many ways. He is proud of the football program. He expressed worry over polarizing the community. One town says the statue no longer belongs in their town. Giving Garner permission to accept the statue will be wrong.
“I’m concerned. This person (Calhoun) will split this community,” Witt said.
Goodwin expressed concern that the council had not discussed the statue issue collectively. He said he learned of the resolution from reading the newspaper.
Several constituents have called him about the issue. People have asked who initiated this, why the statue was removed from public display in Charleston, what has Abbeville County to gain, who will pay the expense of moving statue to Abbeville County, and if it's true it caused problems in Charleston?
People asked the point of bringing the statue to Abbeville County, Goodwin said. Why hasn’t there been discussion?
“They feel it would be a slap in the face to go backwards with this,” he said. “Also, history made in Abbeville County would be tainted.
“I want to tell my constituents what the council said to these questions. I think we need to sit down collectively. This affects everybody in Abbeville County.”
“I do not want to be part of being taken back to the days of hate,” he said, recalling protests and flag burnings during his 46 years of public service.
“When she first thought of him, what he (Calhoun) really stood for was slavery,” said Brenda Anderson, one of several people who spoke about the resolution. “It’s a slap in the face of all African Americans and Abbeville County. He belongs in an educational institution or a museum.
“This is modern-day society. His views are not our views,” Anderson said. “We need racial equality. I can’t stand here and glorify a man who fought for slavery.”
Bill Rogers, a board member with the Abbeville County Historical Society, spoke in favor of the resolution. The mission is to interpret and share all of Abbeville County's history.
“He’s got warts,” he admitted. “This would be something significant to help us preserve the history of Abbeville County.”
Council member Jason Bonds asked if there was any chance of middle ground.
Council member Calhoun noted that February is Black History Month, saying: “You need to go back and see how people were treated. Y'all will never be able to comprehend.”
This is just a resolution to authorize action, said Chairperson Billy Norris. It doesn’t even mean the county is going to get it. It shouldn’t affect anybody except tourism in Abbeville, he said.
“I don’t see any reason why this can divide Abbeville,” Norris said. “Statues are all over the world. You can look at it or not. It’s history, it’s over with.
“It’s a slap in the Black's face. It’s not urgent that need to act on it today,” Goodwin said. “We have made progress in Abbeville County. You have never been Black. You don’t know what we went through.”
“As we look back on historical things like this, we need to look at it as a way to learn, not to recreate, and come together to learn from history,” Simpson said to a brief round of applause. “The only way history repeats is if we look at it and move down that path.”