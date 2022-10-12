1012 county1
William "Billy" Norris, chairperson of the Abbeville County Council, reads a proclamation recognizing Sharon United Methodist Church's 200 years of service to the community, as pastor Richard Powell looks on.

 ROBERT JORDAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

ABBEVILLE — Public service could be slightly more rewarding.

Abbeville County Council members approved second reading of an ordinance to increase their pay by $1,000 a year at Monday’s meeting. The vote was 5-1 with council member Drew Simpson voting against.

