ABBEVILLE — Public service could be slightly more rewarding.
Abbeville County Council members approved second reading of an ordinance to increase their pay by $1,000 a year at Monday’s meeting. The vote was 5-1 with council member Drew Simpson voting against.
Current annual pay is $6,800 for council members, $7,400 for vice chairperson and $8,600 for chairperson. In the new ordinance, council members will receive $7,800 per year, the vice chairperson will receive $8,400 per year and the chairperson will receive $9,600 per year.
Council has not raised its compensation at least since 2004, Billy Norris, chairperson, said while talking with other council members at a September meeting. Some members said no increase had been considered for nearly 28 years.
In 2014, an ordinance to raise council compensation failed 3-4, according to county records.
Council members make less than representatives of other counties with a population of roughly 25,000 residents, Norris said in September. State records indicated annual pay for council members was $7,749 in McCormick County, $11,900 in Lee County, $15,000 in Fairfield County and $12,000 in Calhoun County.
Council members think they have their hands full now because of changes in government policies, he said.
“We spend a lot of time dealing with changes,” he said. Norris said he receives at least five phone calls a day from constituents that require researching issues and responding to their concerns.
“I can’t hardly go out to eat without someone asking questions,” he said. “If a council member does his job, it’s a small compensation for what they really do.”
At the September meeting, Norris mentioned the risk of blowback from voters over the ordinance. At Monday’s meeting, no one in a crowd of nearly 20 people spoke on the matter.
A-tax allocations
Officials with the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce requested $55,000 in county accommodations tax dollars. The request was cut to $25,000 by council. Chamber president Randy Curtis and executive director Anna LaGrone attended the meeting to contest the cut.
Funds are spent on behalf of the chamber and the welcome center, Curtis said. They help boost tourism.
During the open session, council members agreed to table action on the accommodations tax ordinance to discuss the issue in an executive session. On returning to open session, council voted to boost the chamber’s share to $30,000.
“We can work with $30,000,” Curtis said. “We did it last year.”
Council members also raised the city’s special event projects funding by $5,000 to $15,000. The city originally requested $30,000.
Lagrone lauded the work the county does on behalf of the chamber and said she is grateful for its funding of projects to promote Abbeville.
The wish list minus the county’s share totaled $269,560; a total of $152,227 was disbursed. Up to 13 agencies requested funding. The Abbeville Artist Guild requested and received $3,500; The Abbeville County Historical Society requested and received $15,000; the Abbeville County Library requested $5,000 and received $1,000; Abbeville County Museum requested and received $16,910; the American Legion Post 2 requested $3,000 and received $2,000; Burt Stark Mansion/Historic Preservation Commission requested $21,500 and received $15,000; Calhoun Falls Chamber of Commerce requested $35,000 and received $12,500; Due West Robotics requested $34,000 and received $20,000; the Heritage Preservation Foundation received $19,000 and received $4,000; the Lake Russell Recreation & Tourism Coalition requested $24,450 and received $16,317; and the Lake Secession Rocky River Property Owners Association requested $7,200 and received $1,000.
In other business:
An ordinance to sell 9.6 acres off Industrial Park Road was rejected after people spoke against it. Stefanie Redding, a member of the Clemson Extension advisory council, said on-site classes helped people learn to care for the land. She and 4-H supporter Dale Wilson shared concern that development could result in runoff and erosion in a creek that adjoins the lot.
A proclamation honored Sharon United Methodist Church for 200 years of service to the community. Pastor Richard Powell received a copy of the proclamation.
Third reading of an ordinance for the transfer of 0.42 acres at 588 Corbin Road was tabled.
Clinkscales Road was removed from the county road system.
Council authorized County Director David Garner to contract with LaBella Engineering of Charlotte, North Carolina, to expand the Abbeville County Landfill. The work is not to exceed $82,000.
Council authorized Garner to enter into a contract with Lowcountry Billing Services of Lexington for Emergency Medical Services billing.
The county will work with Herron Truck of Iva to haul stone products for use by the county public works department.
Council authorized Garner to buy a used police vehicle from the state Department of Administration/Federal Surplus Program not to exceed $22,000.
The county is awaiting its share of state funding. Garner said vehicle purchases and work on county facilities are being held up, but he expects funds to be delivered by the end of the year.
Most county agencies should be on the updated 911 system by the end of the year with all agencies on it shortly thereafter, Garner said.