ABBEVILLE — Action on the accommodations tax was delayed at Monday’s meeting of the Abbeville County Council, but plenty of words were exchanged.
Most words were aired by Councilman Rick Campbell, who voiced frustration with the fact that no money was allocated to Lake Secession. He wanted to see an increase.
Lake Secession is one of the fastest-growing areas, he said. Several businesses bring in money for the accommodations tax. Advertising the lake hopefully will bring in tourists.
Last year, the lake received $5,000, Campbell said. Tabling action on the issue will give the county time to reevaluate the requests.
Discussion centered on how requests were handled. County Director David Garner said staff members read applications to make recommendations to the council, however, the county council makes the final decision.
COVID-19 will affect revenues coming into the county, Campbell said after the meeting. Restaurants and hotels pay into the accommodations tax fund.
“If you don’t have people going out to eat or going to hotels, it’s going to hurt,” he said.
In other business, council:
Heard from Abbeville City Councilman Jim Grant who requested the council have the public comments before taking action on issues. After the meeting, Grant said he had broached the subject before to county council members, but nothing was done. The public comments section of the meeting was held just before council went into executive session. “People’s voices should be heard before action is taken that will affect their lives,” he said.
Approved a contract for the sale of about 25.46 acres off South Carolina Highway 72 in Calhoun Falls, and for the sale of about 2.7 acres in Calhoun Falls. Garner said the sales are to organizations for development projects.
Appointment of Ann Campbell to the library board was approved.
Appointment of John Parkman to the planning commission was approved.
Appointment of Lanny McKay for the Board of Zoning Appeals was approved.
Garner said work is being done with Piedmont Technical College to set up a leadership training program for county employees. It will encourage development of mid-level managers for advancement, he said.
Development of a water study was advised by Garner. The goal is to come up with a master plan which will help with industrial recruitment.
Third reading of an ordinance for recovery of costs by fees from users of the Corbin Road ground tank was passed.