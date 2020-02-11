ABBEVILLE — Steven Adams lifted his right hand as he was sworn in as the county's new code enforcement officer at Monday's county council meeting. Chairman Kristi Smith assisted in the ceremony.
County Director David Garner gave an update on the roads after heavy rains and winds hit Abbeville Thursday and Friday.
"At this time all our roads are back open so we don't have any lasting damage," he said.
The inclement weather caused a power outage and ultimately led to the county building being closed on Friday.
County council passed four resolutions at the meeting that authorized the county director to enter into a purchase agreement with Santee Automotive for the purchase for of one vehicle for the emergency services department, a contractual relationship with Verizon Connect for the purchase of up to 20 network fleet monitors and associated monthly fees, an agreement with the Abbeville Historical Society and a contractual relationship with Bunnell-Lammons Engineering for engineering services for the Lonesome Pine Lane dirt-to-pave project.