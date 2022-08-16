ABBEVILLE — Abbeville County Council approved the purchase of two E-One Top Mount Pumper Fire Trucks from Safe Industries of Easley for $804,580 on Monday at a special called meeting.
The action was a result of compromise. At an Aug. 8 meeting, council members tabled a resolution to purchase two KME Top Mount Pumper Fire Trucks from Safe Industries for $975,400. Firefighters were not happy and council members met with them after the meeting to calm tempers and discuss what to do next.
After last week’s meeting, council member James McCord summed up the issue: “Finance, revenue, money.” After Monday’s meeting, he said the county will save nearly $200,000 with the new trucks. It is due diligence, he said.
Council unanimously approved the measure with members Jason Bonds and Drew Simpson absent.
County and fire department officials finally got on the same page, said Tim Williams, county fire marshal. He attended Monday’s meeting along with James Wilson, the fire chief with the Antreville and McGill No. 3 Station.
“I think they’ll be good. It’s better than what we had,” he said. “It makes progress for the fire departments and the community.”
The trucks are expected to be delivered within 16-18 months, he said. They will be delivered to the Cold Spring No. 2 and Antreville and McGill No. 3 stations.
The cost of a fire truck increases about $65,000 every six to eight months, Williams said.
“We were expecting that price, after talking to officials at other fire departments,” he said. The price increases are outrageous, Williams said — some departments have paid up to $570,000 for a single truck. “We picked up what we thought was a good mid-grade truck.”
The departments are sacrificing seating space, and minor stuff, Williams said, but the departments got the motors and pumps they wanted.
An issue raised after last week’s meeting was seating. The trucks fire officials proposed were designed to carry five firefighters. The models approved at Monday’s meeting are two-seat vehicles.
Usually when a call comes, engineers and tankers arrive at the site separately, Council chairperson Billy Norris said. A department will have five people in a vehicle very rarely.
The county didn’t get the big pumper the fire departments wanted, but these vehicles will serve them well, he said. Cold Spring firefighters are planning to raise money to get a big five-seat truck, so it won’t cost the county as much money.
Pumpers and fire engines deal with wear on them, Norris said. They might not have a lot of miles on them, but they have a lot of wear on the engine and pumps. He lauded firefighters’ efforts to keep the vehicles maintained.
These trucks won’t have the seating initially desired, but they will be able to pump as much water for as long as needed, he said.
“We really needed this truck. It’s going to be great for the station,” Wilson said.
Williams added: “It will be great for the whole county. … We’re just looking forward to moving over this hump and moving forward.”
