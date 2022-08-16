ABBEVILLE — Abbeville County Council approved the purchase of two E-One Top Mount Pumper Fire Trucks from Safe Industries of Easley for $804,580 on Monday at a special called meeting.

The action was a result of compromise. At an Aug. 8 meeting, council members tabled a resolution to purchase two KME Top Mount Pumper Fire Trucks from Safe Industries for $975,400. Firefighters were not happy and council members met with them after the meeting to calm tempers and discuss what to do next.

Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.

