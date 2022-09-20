ABBEVILLE — A meeting to consider increasing pay for county council members lasted about three minutes.
No action was taken beyond mentioning the ordinance before an executive session was called. Chairperson Billy Norris noted after the called Monday meeting that as the ordinance faced a first reading, no vote would be taken.
Discussion of the issue has been going on for about a month, council member James McCord after the meeting. Council members Jason Bond and Drew Simpson did not attend the meeting.
Abbeville County Council has not raised compensation at least since 2004, Norris said while talking with other council officials. Some indicated that no increase had been considered for nearly 28 years.
In 2014, the council brought up an ordinance to raise compensation for council members. It failed 3-4, according to county records.
Current annual pay is $6,800 for council members, $7,400 for vice chairperson and $8,600 for chairperson. The proposed ordinance would increase pay for each position by $1,000.
Council members make less than representatives of other counties with a population of roughly 25,000 residents, Norris said. He thumbed through state records which indicated annual pay for council members was $7,749 in McCormick County, $11,900 in Lee County, $15,000 in Fairfield County and $12,000 in Calhoun County.
Council members believe they have their hands full now because of changes in government policies, Norris said.
“We spend a lot of time dealing with changes,” he said. Norris said he receives at least five phone calls a day from constituents that require researching issues and responding to their concerns.
“I can’t hardly go out to eat without someone asking questions,” he said. “If a council member does his job, it’s a small compensation for what they really do.”
None of the council members request reimbursement for travel expenses, he said.
Norris acknowledged he expects blowback from residents over the proposed increases, especially with taxes coming out and reassessments underway. People will say it’s not a good time to increase pay. It never is a good time.
Depending on residents’ response to this proposal, it might be voted down too, he said.
