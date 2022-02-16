ABBEVILLE — County officials are interested in taking a statue of John C. Calhoun — a divisive South Carolina historical figure and defender of slavery — off the city of Charleston’s hands, going so far as taking a vote to authorize its delivery.
Yet the City of Charleston says there have been no discussions of the statue with Abbeville County to date, and discussions of all arrangements for the statue are delayed while a deal to move it to the state capital is being hammered out.
Abbeville County Council passed a resolution 5-2 on Monday authorizing County Director David Garner to accept delivery of the statue, which was taken off its pedestal in 2020 in Charleston during a summer that focused Americans’ attention on race and the treatment of Black Americans.
The resolution was voted against only by the council’s two Black members, John Calhoun and Charles Goodwin.
Goodwin said several people have called him about the issue, asking who initiated this move, why the statue was removed from public display in Charleston, what Abbeville County has to gain, who will pay for the statue to move and if it’s true the statue caused problems in Charleston.
“They feel it would be a slap in the face to go backwards with this,” he said, adding history made in Abbeville County would be tainted.
Council chairperson Billy Norris pointed out the resolution only authorizes action, adding it doesn’t mean the county is going to get the statue and that he thinks it should only affect tourism.
Statue status
No discussions have taken place with Abbeville County to date, said Cameron Wolfsen, assistant director of communications for the Charleston, in an email, citing the city’s legal department.
Regarding the status of the statue, Charleston is in discussions with the South Carolina State Museum over it.
According to reporting by the Associated Press, Charleston and the state museum have begun talking about a deal to bring the statue to the Columbia museum, but are still hammering out details.
“All other possibilities are being held in abeyance until that process is complete,” Wolfsen said.
No other South Carolina counties or municipalities have expressed interest in the statue, Wolfsen said.
Monday’s meeting
More than 50 people crowded into the council chambers for the meeting, speaking for or against the resolution or just taking in the discussion.
One speaker summed up feelings the statue raises: polarizing.
Abbeville County resident Gerald Witt expressed concern over polarization.
“I’m concerned. This person (Calhoun) will split this community,” he said.
Brenda Anderson, another who spoke, said the resolution is a “slap in the face of all African Americans and Abbeville County.”
He belongs in an education institution or a museum, she said.
“This is modern-day society. His views are not our views,” Anderson said. “We need racial equality. I can’t stand here and glorify a man who fought for slavery.”
Bill Rogers, a board member with the Abbeville County Historical Society, spoke in favor of the resolution.
“He’s got warts,” he admitted. “This would be something significant to help us preserve the history of Abbeville County.”
Council member Calhoun noted that February is Black History Month, saying: “You need to go back and see how people were treated. Y’all will never be able to comprehend.”
Norris said: “I don’t see any reason why this can divide Abbeville.”
“Statues are all over the world. You can look at it or not. It’s history, it’s over with,” he said.
Context vital
Calhoun’s roots are in Abbeville County, which itself is known as being the “birthplace and deathbed of the Confederacy.”
Vernon Burton, a Ninety Six native who is a historian and professor at Clemson University, said John C. Calhoun means different things to different groups of people and the interpretation of the historical figure has changed.
Calhoun was a steadfast defender of slavery, famously saying it was not a “necessary evil” as others had called it, but a “positive good.”
Burton said Calhoun was a major “statesman” — a word he said he uses carefully. He made positive contributions, Burton said, working to bring more democracy to white people and was vice president of the United States, was a unifying figure, and at one time, a nationalist.
“There were some wonderful, good characteristics of Calhoun that we can learn from and celebrate, but I would hope that most people would not want to celebrate his argument for white supremacy and for enslaving people,” Burton said.
Burton said the statue is an important historical monument and if in proper context and interpreted correctly, “it be a useful historical public artifact to teach people about our history, that Calhoun was wrong to defend enslavement, but if it’s going to be used to glorify that,” considerations should be made, especially if placed on public property.
He said the two Black members of council voting against the resolution should send a message to people, as they represent the views and interests of the Black community.
“I think that the community really wants to take that seriously and ask themselves how we do this and what we do with this,” he said.