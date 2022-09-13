ABBEVILLE — Recent Abbeville County Council meetings have had one constant: county resident Mack Beaty airing his opinion on the fire service fee.
Council members ended discussion when they voted 5-1 after an executive session to suspend the proposed fee for one year at Monday’s meeting. James McCord cast the dissenting vote.
The fee was meant to provide funds for the hiring of four firefighters for the county. Beaty’s concern was a $20 fee being levied on all parcels in the county or just on improved parcels. The county has about 12,000 parcels, he told a small group of people while the council was in executive session. If the fee doesn't raise enough money, perhaps the county should cut back on the number of firefighters it could hire.
Over nearly 16 months, Beaty focused on the fee and what he perceived as a lack of discussion and transparency among the council members on the subject. While he admitted after the meeting that he never advocated for a suspension of the fee, he also noted that there was no public discussion about council’s decision.
During a public comment period, Beaty said he sent emails to council members and the legal counsel. After 16 months, he expected a response. At the August meeting, council member Drew Simpson was the only official who indicated that Beaty brought up a valid point, he said.
Sometimes officials fuss about people not participating, he said. He told listeners that if people want to be heard, they should attend the meetings.
Suspension isn’t the end of the measure. Chairperson Billy Norris indicated the council will look into the fee again.
In other business:
Work on a new tower located in Donalds for the county’s communication systems is underway, County Director David Garner said. All permitting has been approved. Work should take a couple of weeks and the county is waiting for delivery of trucks and radios. Before the end of the year, the system should be operational. All emergency services will have the same radio systems on the same band. The system will feature 95% coverage throughout the county. It will fix coverage issues such as low volume and static.
Pete Sopolosky was reappointed to planning commission.
Council members approved second reading of a contract for the transfer of nearly 0.42 acres located at 588 Corbin Road.
Council authorized Garner to buy five vehicles for the sheriff’s office and one transport van not to exceed $284,600.
Garner was authorized to contract with Alliance Consulting Engineers for services related to development of a regional water and sewer feasibility study.
Council had first readings on guidelines for the county assessment appeals board, deletion of a section of Clinkscales Road from the county road system and approval to sell 9.6 acres off Industrial Park Road.
Garner reported that reassessments are done and the results are confirmed by state department of revenue. The county has rollback of about 9 mils. The county will see a delay in notices.
A redesign and updated engineering effort has been offered for the landfill expansion, Garner said. It will be worked on over the next month.
