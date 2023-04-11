county1
Buy Now

Dispatchers with Abbeville County 911 Office were recognized at Monday's Abbeville County Council meeting for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. From left are Michelle Mercer, Krystal Collins, Allie Blackwell, Kayla Rhodes, Ashley Giles, and Vice Chairperson James McCord.

 ROBERT JORDAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

ABBEVILLE — About $3 million of work at the Abbeville County Landfill could start within a month.

Council members on Monday authorized County Director David Garner to enter into a contract with Labella Engineering of Charleston for $255,000 for quality assurance and administration services for the expansion and with Shamrock Environmental Corporation of Browns Summit, North Carolina, for $2,962,483 to expand Cell 2A.

Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.

Tags