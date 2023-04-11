Dispatchers with Abbeville County 911 Office were recognized at Monday's Abbeville County Council meeting for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. From left are Michelle Mercer, Krystal Collins, Allie Blackwell, Kayla Rhodes, Ashley Giles, and Vice Chairperson James McCord.
ABBEVILLE — About $3 million of work at the Abbeville County Landfill could start within a month.
Council members on Monday authorized County Director David Garner to enter into a contract with Labella Engineering of Charleston for $255,000 for quality assurance and administration services for the expansion and with Shamrock Environmental Corporation of Browns Summit, North Carolina, for $2,962,483 to expand Cell 2A.
Funds for the project are coming from a revenue bond as well as infrastructure accounts and a cash revenue account for the landfill, Garner said. He noted that Shamrock did not bring in the lowest bid. The company that had the lowest bid did not have the necessary experience for the project, he said. When it did not respond to a request for additional information, the bid was rejected.
The revenue bond was closed Thursday. Garner said the county has the money in hand. A contractor could be on site by the end of the month. The company is working on a project in Greenville County, which could mean a savings on mobilization expenses.
Work at the landfill is expected to take between 9-12 months, depending on the weather, he said. The new cell will extend the life of the landfill from 50-60 years.
In other business:
Mark Warner, economic development specialist, told council about a potential grant of up to $250,000 for commercial growth or community revitalization from the state Department of Commerce that the county could use to buy land or fund a spec building. Council plans to discuss what it could do with such a grant at its next meeting.
Council approved providing $500,000 in supplemental funds toward buying a Volvo 725 Off-Road Dump Truck for the landfill. Garner said the money will come from a landfill cash reserve account, which contains about $2 million.
Council approved rezoning property at 2221 Highway 20 from forest agriculture to rural development district.
Council members authorized Garner to contract with Schneider Geospatial LLC for a Geopermits Portal Software, set up and support services agreement not to exceed $25,434. Garner said the website, which will be available for work orders and citizen complaints, could be set up by July. It can be used for people who are still concerned about COVID-19.
After an executive session, the council approved joining a lawsuit for the national opioid litigation settlement. The settlement involves businesses such as Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. Vice chairperson James McCord said most counties in the state have joined the case. He did not know how much money the county would get from the settlement.
Council approved $10,000 stipends for the county's three grant writers. Their names were not released.
Council members approved appointing James Covan and Amos Cunningham to the board of assessment appeals, and Marilyn Little to the accommodations tax committee.
Council approved a resolution designating April 2023 as Fair Housing Month.
Council had first reading on an ordinance that would transfer 1.15 acres at 167 Firehouse Road to the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department.
Council had first reading on its budget appropriations ordinance. The next budget workshop will be 5:30 p.m. April 24 at the Abbeville County Administrative Complex. Garner said the second draft of the budget will be available before the workshop.
Council member Christine Long renewed a request for work at Seneca Street Extension in Calhoun Falls. She said the area has ditches with standing water.
