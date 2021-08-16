Who will step up?
That is the question regarding Abbeville County’s vacancy in the economic director position.
The post has been empty since Stephen Taylor took a job with WCTEL. At the time, David Garner said he would fill the position in addition to his duties as county director.
The Abbeville County Council discussed the issue during an executive session at the Aug. 9 meeting. On Tuesday, council member Rick Campbell spoke with the Abbeville Press & Banner and said the county has proposed sharing McCormick County’s economic development director, Mark Warner, while it seeks a replacement for Taylor.
When asked about his statements, Campbell directed inquiries to Garner. Warner told the Index-Journal he was not at liberty to comment on the situation.
An agreement was drafted and presented to McCormick County to have one person working with both counties, Garner said.
“Nothing has been determined or finalized,” he said. “It’s really in their court.”
The idea has been discussed for about a month, Garner said. Formal negotiations started Aug. 9. No meeting with McCormick County officials has been scheduled.
“We’re so early on in the process, I can’t give any details,” he said, beyond saying he hopes it would take only a few weeks to get a deal finalized.
It would be a plus for both counties, said Charles Jennings, McCormick County Council chairperson. The counties share similarities and working together could be cost-effective.
McCormick County officials have not set a date to review the proposal, he said Monday, and there has been no formal discussion.
“I didn’t know it was coming,” Jennings said. He added that directors of both counties meet regularly to discuss issues.
After the first year of the agreement, local officials will discuss what direction Abbeville County will take, either continuing the shared position or seeking a single full-time director for the county, Garner said.
Another hope Garner expressed is that Jane Hannah, project manager for the economic development office, might step into the position. She has been with the office for nearly 20 years. This could be a chance for Hannah to get on-the-job training and experience.
“She has in her own right, a lot of experience,” Garner said. “We try to promote and groom our own talent from within.”
Hannah has extensive development experience. A native of Denmark, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural education from Clemson University, and she is a graduate of the S.C. Economic Development Institute. She worked as a soil conservationist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and as an agricultural science teacher at Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville.
Hannah completed the Basic Economic Development Course at Georgia Tech, and she is a member of the S.C. Economic Developers Association.
Garner also lauded the experience and skills Warner offers during a transition period.
Warner took on the position of McCormick County’s director of economic and community development in the spring.
After nearly seven years as vice president of Business Development and Marketing with Davis & Floyd, Warner moved to the public sector and the economic development world. He was responsible for business development in the industrial and economic development business sectors.
Before working for Davis & Floyd, Warner served as CEO of the Greenwood Partnership Alliance for about six years.