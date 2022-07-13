ABBEVILLE — EMS staff will receive another ambulance as early as this week.
Abbeville County Council agreed after a executive session to buy a used 2019 model ambulance for no more than $50,000 from Belton services in Anderson County.
It is a good deal, said Council member Rick Campbell who made the motion to purchase the vehicle at Monday’s meeting. The vehicle will replace an ambulance that was involved in a wreck this year.
Funds for the purchase come from an insurance settlement, County Director David Garner said. An insurance adjuster determined EMS personnel were not responsible for the accident in which the ambulance was struck by another vehicle.
In other news:
Council members approved a resolution for the county to present 25% in matching funds not to exceed $7,5000 should the county receive a Palmetto Sites Program Grant for the Corbin Road Industrial Site.
Council approved second reading of an ordinance to amend the county road system. The ordinance seeks removal of part of Country Lane from the county road system. Brad Harrison spoke in favor of the action at a public hearing before the council meeting. He said his property is part of the section to be removed. It will permit work on gates on his property, he said.
Council members approved a resolution to enter into an agreement to buy three Ford Police Interceptor SUVs from O.C. Welch Ford-Lincoln Inc. of Hardeeville. The cost is not to exceed $104,500.
Council voted to support the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission and to recognize and approve the Abbeville County 250 Committee.
Council members agreed to support WCTEL/WC Fiber’s efforts to apply for a South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff Broadband Grant to improve broadband services. Garner said the measure is no commitment of resources.
Council authorized Garner to contract with LaBella Associates of North Charleston for engineering and environmental services at the county landfill, including opening a new cell at the site.
