ABBEVILLE — Drew Simpson says he’s learned a lot over nearly four years as the District 7 member of Abbeville County Council. He hopes to carry on over the next four years.
Simpson is vying with former county council member Bryan McClain in the June 14 election. As there is no Democratic candidate for the post, the winner of the primary election will likely be on the county council for the next four years.
“I saw a need for better representation for my area. It’s something I wanted to do,” Simpson said of his decision to serve on the county council. “I appreciate their support for the past 3 1/2 years.”
He said his interest in local government started because he lives on a county-maintained dirt road that had problems.
Simpson said people want him to finish some of his goals, including addressing property taxes and the assessment process.
He learned a lot over the past four years, he said, partly from the way the council is involved in the county.
“It honestly takes a while to figure it out. It’s a lot to take in at once,” Simpson said. Now, he has a good knowledge of what is going on. “I feel like I’ve put down roots and grown myself; we’ve accomplished a lot.”
One of those accomplishments is safety gear for county firefighters. For two years Simpson said he tried to get new self-contained breathing apparatuses for firefighters. They were put into service this year.
Another accomplishment is the recent sale of a spec building regarding the Project Foam. Aeorofoam USA, which manufactures insulation for piping and is a subsidiary of India-based Hira Industries, will invest $11.5 million and create 50 jobs during the next five years.
Improving broadband service in the county is another accomplishment. Simpson said he worked with WCTEL to get expanded service in the Trail Road and Keowee areas of District 7.
Some areas still need work, as evidenced by the breakup of phone service during the interview. Up to four calls were made in an attempt to get a good signal. Simpson guessed the WiFi dropped.
If reelected, Simpson said he hopes to get the whole area covered.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, he was part of the finance committee. It put off reassessments for 2020. They are being done now. Reassessments were delayed because no one knew how COVID-19 was going to impact county residents. As a result, residents didn’t have to worry about an increase in taxes, especially with some being out of work because of the pandemic.
Whether taxes will increase is up in the air. The county’s biggest problem is revenue. Nobody knows if the county will have to increase fees or taxes, he said.
Prices for gas and grocery store items keep climbing. The council is trying to keep everything at a minimum, he said. People do not want to see taxes rise. Times are changing. It takes more to survive and operate now.
There is not a lot of industry and the financial burden is left to the taxpayers.
“There is nothing wrong with that. We’re proud of our little county, we just have to be very good stewards of our little county,” he said.
The council is doing all it can to make dollars go as far as they can. Simpson said it’s difficult to predict what will happen.
Abbeville County has several assets. The landfill is one of them. Simpson said a lot of people take it for granted, but a lot of counties don’t own their own landfills. Those counties to have pay to get rid of household waste and garbage.
The county has a landfill fee, but it’s nothing compared to what people in other counties have to pay, he said.
Other accomplishments he listed include building fire stations in Cold Spring and the Diamond Hill that helped lower insurance premiums for homeowners, as well as developing an equipment replacement plan for firetrucks and ambulances. It is expected to be implemented during the next fiscal year. The long-range plan is to keep vehicles as up to date as possible.