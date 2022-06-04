ABBEVILLE — Bryan McClain wants his old seat back.
He is challenging Abbeville County Council member Drew Simpson for the District 7 post.
McClain, who ran as a Democrat in 2018, lost to Simpson after serving 12 years on the council, eight of them as chairperson. In this campaign, he is running as a Republican. As there is no Democratic candidate for the post, the winner of the June 14 primary will likely be on county council for the next four years.
“My passion is public service,” he said. “I love where I live and I care about future of our children. I want to go about making Abbeville County a better place to live.”
He got a lot of prayers and got encouragement to run again. McClain said he became interested in government when he was 21 when he took a leadership course.
As a council member, he said someone needs to be level headed and have common sense. McClain said they also need to inform residents and love the county.
“Wanting to see your county grow is one of the assets of being a good council member,” he said.
He said reaction to his run has been positive.
“I feel very good about the election,” McClain said.
He touted his leadership skills and ability to work for people. The most important thing to get things done is to work together, he said. He will work for all areas: Antreville, Due West Level Land communities — he said they deserve a strong voice.
The biggest problem the county faces is the balance of promoting growth and fiscal responsibility, McClain said. Being a rural county with little revenue stream is tough. County officials have to work with state, federal officials to cut mandates. It doesn’t need to fall alone on the county taxpayers.
Accountability on fiscal responsibility is needed. With inflation the highest it has been in 40 years, he said “we need to ensure our tax dollars are spent wisely. I don’t like tax increases.”
He referred to voters’ recent rejection of a plan for $55.7 million devoted to school improvement and repair projects. McClain admitted he was uncertain as to whether it was a good plan. The trust wasn’t there.
The balance is promoting growth, fiscal responsibility and keeping taxes low, he said.
When he was on the council, there was need for an EMS station in Antreville. He worked with the council and got one there. He said he helped get other things built —the Upper Abbeville Recreation Department outside of Donalds, the county library, an animal shelter and incubator buildings — as well as adding water lines in Lowndesville.
“After 12 years, we finally got someone in there,” McClain said, referring to Aeorofoam USA, which manufactures insulation for piping and is a subsidiary of India-based Hira Industries. The county is in negotiations with the company, which announced plans to invest $11.5 million and create 50 jobs during the next five years.
If elected, McClain says he wants to work on public safety issues, such as ensuring first responders have tools, and improving the pay scale to retain employees.
A third item is quality of living and recreation. One of his first projects when on the council was construction of a recreation department building. McClain said he would like to see the plan completed with a third ball field.
He also wants to get more grocery stores in the county. With one store, there is no competition.