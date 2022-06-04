CALHOUN FALLS — Service is not a habit Christine Long aims to break.
Nearly 25 years of work has led to a campaign for the Abbeville County Council District 2 seat. She faces fellow Calhoun Falls resident Dale Gilchrist in the Democratic primary June 14. The winner competes against Republican Bebe Wesson in November for the seat council member John Calhoun is leaving after eight terms.Although a relative newcomer to running for office, Long touts her service with various agencies as preparation.
That work includes helping Meals on Wheels, serving on the board of UCMAC, volunteering at the Abbeville Senior Center, and helping with the Tracey Jackson Summer Program which feeds children during the summer.
Her first foray into politics was joining the Calhoun Falls Town Council in November 2020. Before that, Long was a poll watcher and worked with local campaigns as well as Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns.
Her experience with politics wasn’t entirely favorable. Long said she found it disheartening to see how things go. Many politicians play politics rather than conduct business.
“I want to have an ear to people’s concerns,” she said. “I want to listen and work for my county. I love politics, I love people and with my big mouth, I want to be a voice for the people of the county.”
After serving on town council, she thought she could better help residents by serving at the county level.
People should vote for her because she has a lot of experience, Long said. She is involved in the county and Calhoun Falls, she cares about the community and has the track record to prove it.
“I’ve always wanted to help people,” Long said of her years of volunteering. Her motto: “If I can help just one person, then my job is done.”
Long is running as a Democrat, but noted a certain ambivalence toward political parties. Political parties often create divisions, she said. Politically, she admitted, she doesn’t know what she is.
Long said she has no specific ideas as to what to do if elected, beyond talking with state officials in Columbia about issues concerning Abbeville and encouraging them to visit the area more often than Election Day, and working with other members of the council. She is a good listener, she said. Her plan is to find out what they’re thinking, what they want.
Working as a team with the council and economic development officials, people can bring jobs to the county.
Abbeville’s biggest problems center on economic development, she said. There are no jobs. Abbeville is losing young people because of it.
It’s been a long time since any companies came here. Long said she once read somewhere that Abbeville is one of the state’s best kept secrets. She wonders if the county is being “put out there” across the state to potential prospects.
Of course, the grocery store situation is an issue. There is only one grocery store in the county. Even if one doesn’t locate in Calhoun Falls, at least bring another one to the county, she said. It would be nice to have another grocery store, especially with the price of gas.
While she would work on behalf of the entire county, Long has no plans to ignore Calhoun Falls.
“In Calhoun Falls, we’re on life support. We’re not dead yet. There is still hope,” she said. “We need our young people for a breath of oxygen.”
It’s unfortunate that the textile plant in Calhoun Falls closed. She worked there for 30-plus years. The town depended on that mill. As a result, young people are leaving and going to where the jobs are. Officials have to find something to give young people a reason to stay.
Calhoun Falls has plenty of land and buildings waiting to be filled.
“We can make a difference,” Long said. “We can bring Abbeville County back to life.”
She said Abbeville County’s best asset is its people. The county has a good school system with quality teachers. Abbeville has a beautiful historic district that attracts people, and overall, people get along well.
“We’re not here because of the jobs or the economic activity. We’re here because we love the county,” she said. “We could be anywhere we want to be, but we chose to stay in Abbeville County.”