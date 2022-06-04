CALHOUN FALLS — Dale Gilchrist has a long history of public service. She wants to focus her skills in politics.
She is running for the Abbeville County Council District 2. She faces fellow Calhoun Falls resident Christine Long in the Democratic primary June 14. The winner competes against Republican Bebe Wesson in November for the seat council member John Calhoun is leaving.
She said she had always considered running for the council, but opted to take no action as long as Calhoun, a friend and member of her church, retained the seat. When she learned he was not going to seek a ninth term, Gilchrist said she prayed about the issue and decided to throw her hat into the ring.
A political newcomer, Gilchrist touted her years of public service as her qualifications. That service started years ago when she worked with a recreation league when her children got involved in sports. When they moved on, so did she.
Other activities include work in her church as a secretary, a Sunday school instructor, work as a youth choir director, serving as a board member with Calhoun Falls Charter School and working with the Calhoun Falls Charter School athletic booster club.
Her husband, Johnny, serves on Calhoun Falls Town Council and encouraged her to run for a seat. Gilchrist said she wasn’t feeling it.
“I never dreamed I would be in politics,” she said.
It wouldn’t hurt for everybody to get involved in public service, she said. While working with the recreation department league, she got respect from children and adults, she recalled, although she admitted working with children and adults are two different things.
People need to be more active, Gilchrist said. Youths can’t drive themselves to events.
Through her work, people learned that she was fair and consistent, she said.
Her mother instilled lessons about helping others. She had a job as a cafeteria worker at Calhoun Falls High School. Gilchrist recalled her paying for students’ meals out of her own pocket if they didn’t have enough money, and providing them snacks.
“A lot of children need to know people love and care for them and you can’t just buy; material things don’t cut it. You have to put in the time, to show that you love them,” she said.
Caring for youths is one of Gilchrist’s concerns. She wants more activities for children, to get them off the streets and away from violence and drugs.
One of Abbeville County’s biggest assets is the schools and education. She touted the work Calhoun Falls residents put in to establish the Calhoun Falls Charter School.
People kept the school because they worked day and night. It’s done a lot of good and the current leaders are doing a great job. Gilchrist said her children went to the school. This year, the school recognized 18 graduates. She said she would like to see more students at the school.
It keeps the children in town. Parents don’t have to go out of town. The school offers as good an education as any school, she said. Its survival is an accomplishment as Calhoun Falls doesn’t have a grocery store.
The effort on behalf of the charter school was a success because of teamwork. “One person can’t do it all. If you try, you will fall,” Gilchrist said, adding with a smile: “Teamwork makes the dream work.”
The county’s schools are good as well. Students are getting scholarships and they are prepared to go to college.
Getting grocery stores and jobs are other concerns. Gilchrist has no specific types of industry in mind. She wants to keep young people here with jobs that will allow them to raise a family.
One of the county’s biggest problems is divisions, with people separating into various cliques. The best solution she offered was prayer and seeking God.
Abbeville County is a good place to live.
“If I didn’t like it here I wouldn’t live here. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else,” she said. “Everybody gets along and I love that about Calhoun Falls.”
“I am trustworthy, when I do a job, I give it my all. I’m in it 100%,” she explained as reasons to vote for her. She is ready to listen, but she won’t make promises.
“I want to be here for the people. It’s about the people. It’s not about me,” she said.