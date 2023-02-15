ABBEVILLE — Calhoun Falls and Ware Shoals will get a $1.7 million boost.

Abbeville County Council approved a request from the state Department of Transportation to fund road improvements in the communities at a Monday meeting. SCDOT is targeting sections on Woodlawn Drive, Forrest Lane, Woodland Drive, Pineview Drive, Glenwood Road and Trey Lane in the Ware Shoals area and Butler Avenue and East Washington Street in Calhoun Falls.

