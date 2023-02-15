ABBEVILLE — Calhoun Falls and Ware Shoals will get a $1.7 million boost.
Abbeville County Council approved a request from the state Department of Transportation to fund road improvements in the communities at a Monday meeting. SCDOT is targeting sections on Woodlawn Drive, Forrest Lane, Woodland Drive, Pineview Drive, Glenwood Road and Trey Lane in the Ware Shoals area and Butler Avenue and East Washington Street in Calhoun Falls.
The work was recommended by the SCDOT, Chairperson Billy Norris said after a meeting of the county transportation committee. It’s been a while since the county has spent money in those areas.
To start, the roads will be resurfaced. Work will include fixing driveways and improving water drainage. It’s a good move, Norris said.
Improvements are welcomed by Calhoun Falls Mayor Terrico Holland, who said Tuesday that roads in the areas are in poor condition. In one area, some residents can’t get mail service because of the poor condition of the roads. Potholes in those areas are huge.
A section of Marion Street in Calhoun Falls was taken off the list as SCDOT representative Mike Jones said that street is part of another project.
In other news:
Volunteer county firefighters Tony Wayne McGaha and Hank O’Shields were recognized for their bravery on Jan. 2 when they entered a burning building to bring out a resident.
Second readings of ordinances on bond sales for solid waste system improvements were passed. The issuance and sale of bonds are not to exceed $2.1 million. A master bond will be secured by landfill revenue, said C.D. Rhodes with Pope Flynn, a Columbia-based legal firm that works in public finance. Bids have been sent to banks. He expects to get back bids by Feb. 22. Bonds could be closed by April 6, Rhodes said. The only likely difference between the bonds could be a slight difference in the interest rates.
Members of the Future Farmers of America at Dixie High School made a presentation on a wrap recycling program. They said the program delivered 23 bales weighing up to 4,900 pounds to Mumford Industries Inc. in Ninety Six. A video depicted the work done. Members hope to receive between 12-14 cents a pound once the bales are sold.
The county received a clean audit. Ken Martin with Martin-Smith & Company said the work was completed in December.
Council members approved a change to the budget to accommodate the purchase of a new Volvo 725 off-road dump truck for the landfill. The council then passed a resolution to purchase the 25.6-ton vehicle for $446,992.
County Director David Garner was authorized to work with First Tyron Advisors of Charlotte, North Carolina, on plans to expand the landfill. The work is not to exceed $20,000.
Council approved letting Garner enter into an agreement with Computer Consultants & Merchants, Inc. to buy 15 cameras to be installed in county buildings. The agreement is not to exceed $34,000.
Council members also authorized Garner to enter into another agreement with Computer Consultants & Merchants Inc. to buy a door lock system at the Abbeville County Administrative Complex. The deal is not to exceed $17,000. Garner said both resolutions will be funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds. County employees will be able to download a cellphone app to open doors at the building. The system will be maintained by local IT people rather than a third-party company.
The county will enter into a five-year lease purchase agreement with Stryker Medical for six heart monitors for a maximum cost of $333,000. Help with funding could come from the state, Garner said, but no one will know how much until work on the state budget is finished.
Carolyn Sue Simpson was presented a proclamation honoring her 28 years of work in the auditor’s office. She is set to retire as county auditor in March.
A budget workshop will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 27.
A legislative luncheon is slated for 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 27 at the council chambers.
Council members approved the following appointments: Charles Goodwin, Christine Long and Bryan McClain to the intergovernmental relations committee; Garner and Dale Wilson to the utilities commission; Matthew Hembree to the planning commission; Conway Shirley to the accommodations tax committee; Jenny O’Quinn to the commission on drug abuse; Goodwin and John Calhoun to the Upper Savannah Council of Governments board of directors; and Long to the GLEAMNS Human Resource Commission.