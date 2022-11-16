1116 county
Buy Now

Abbeville County Director David Garner presents an award to E-911 Director Sharmel Miller who was recently named 911 Director of the Year.

 ROBERT JORDAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

ABBEVILLE — County Council approved funding requests for transportation projects for the towns of Due West and Calhoun Falls, and the City of Abbeville.

Due West sought $250,000 as matching funds for a sidewalk project connecting the dead-end sidewalk on College Street to the dead-end sidewalk on Haynes Street. The work is to head off a safety issue for residents as a result of growth. Primary funding is through a $1,125,000 state Department of Transportation grant. The match is contingent on the town receiving the grant.

Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.

Tags