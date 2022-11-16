ABBEVILLE — County Council approved funding requests for transportation projects for the towns of Due West and Calhoun Falls, and the City of Abbeville.
Due West sought $250,000 as matching funds for a sidewalk project connecting the dead-end sidewalk on College Street to the dead-end sidewalk on Haynes Street. The work is to head off a safety issue for residents as a result of growth. Primary funding is through a $1,125,000 state Department of Transportation grant. The match is contingent on the town receiving the grant.
Calhoun Falls asked for $370,000 to rehabilitate the northwest dead-end spur of Cherokee Street and the southeast dead-end spur of Barnwell Street. The request was lowered to $290,000. A motion with the lower figure passed.
The City of Abbeville requested $570,000 to rehabilitate Standpipe, Brooks and Maple streets, including some sidewalk replacement on Maple.
Council postponed a request from DOT for $2,126,000 to rehabilitate several streets. The request is in lieu of a required minimum of 25% of Abbeville funds to be used on state roads. The request represents 50% of funds distributed to Abbeville County.
Public works director Lee Garrett said DOT usually requests a 25% match, but it can request a higher match.
Council approved spending up to $698,777 for improvements to nine roads. County Director David Garner was authorized to enter into a contract with Pickens Construction of Anderson for the work. The project includes drainage work on Morris Road, patching work for Hanover Court, and resurfacing work for Pearman Road, Pops Drive, Gates Drive, Thomason Drive, Rivers Way, Hanover Road and Teakwood Road. Garrett said the work is scheduled to start in late spring and should last a couple of months.
The county will contract with Pickens Construction for road access projects for Diamond Hill and McIlwain Fire Department substations. The project is not to exceed $155,942.
In other business:
Sharmel Miller was honored for being named the 911 director of the year.
Vicki Lopez of Harris Govern made a presentation about providing software services for the county. Talks with county officials have been going on since April. She detailed services for various county offices, including treasurer, assessor and auditor. If the county works with Harris, implementation of systems could take up to 48 weeks, including a two-week onsite training. She pledged to provide contact information for other South Carolina counties that work with Harris.
Council passed an ordinance authorizing County Director David Garner to contract with Lakelands Termite and Pest Control for services on county buildings.
Third reading of an ordinance to amend the county road system to remove Clinkscales Road was approved.
Council approved authorizing payment of any future or outstanding balances for the Fleettalk Radio System from American Rescue Plan Act funds. The county has paid more than 80% of the cost of the project. So far the county has 90% coverage with the new system. All county departments will be online by the end of the year. Once the system is running, it will run on user fees.
Council approved appointments to committees: Susie New was reappointed to the Title III funds committee; Steen Beauford was appointed to the board of assessment appeals; Lynne Hester was appointed to the library board.
