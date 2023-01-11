ABBEVILLE — Rides will be available after local officials received assurance the county wouldn’t face excessive costs.
McCormick Area Transit Executive Director Becky Powell-Moon said Monday the Abbeville County Council’s share of expenses would not exceed $150,000.
The council, with three new members — Christine Long, Brandon Johnson and Bryan McClain — went into an executive session to examine the contract after Chairperson Billy Norris said the council had received the draft in mid-December and needed to peruse it before expending that much money. When they came out, the biggest concern was a cap on the county’s share of the $300,000 program.
“The system works great,” Norris said. “We appreciate it. We need it.”
Half of the expenses come from the state Department of Transportation, and half comes from the county, Powell-Moon said. SCDOT will roll over unspent county funds into the next year’s contract.
December saw the highest use, Powell-Moon said after council member James McCord asked how mileage is accrued. MAT Trans had 7,301 vehicle miles with 2,531 miles of passenger use. It can only bill when passengers are on board. That would be $8,800 in total with Abbeville’s share being $4,400.
MAT Trans was initially funded by a federal grant that expired Dec. 31. Funding will be on reimbursement based on the number of trips per month the service provides.
No interruption of service has occurred. Powell-Moon said she expects growth because trip requests have been high during the past three to four months.
Negotiations started in October. As of Monday morning, Powell-Moon said she was still talking with county officials to nail down provisions of the contract.
MAT Trans began operations in Abbeville with a handful of passengers. Usage has grown steadily. As of Monday, 400 rides had been booked for January, Powell-Moon said. That is double the trips provided in December.
“We’ve already had a number of requests, especially over last four months, but had to keep them limited, because we didn’t have funding to provide service,” she said.
The focus is on dialysis patients, riders who face medical issues and some job-related passengers, Powell-Moon said. Since September, officials have asked people who schedule two to three rides per week to visit a grocery store to combine trips into one ride to make sure space will be available for people with medical needs.
The system might have to limit capacity to 600 passenger trips per month to be sure it can be maintained, Powell-Moon said. The usage validates development of the service.
With the contract’s approval, MAT Trans will continue service to Calhoun Falls and Due West, she said. MAT Trans has served Calhoun Falls since September. Service to Due West started this month. It also offers service between Abbeville and Greenwood four days a week.
County Director David Garner noted that funds for transit service will come from the county’s share of ARPA funds, not from local tax dollars.
Service is offered from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, with the exception of holidays. To reserve a ride, call 864-538-4500, and for questions about the agency and its services, call 864-465-2626 or email mattrans@mcsc-mat.org. Rides must be reserved in advance no later than 2 p.m. the day before travel, and fare is $1 per trip or $2 round-trip per passenger. Powell-Moon said free fares are being offered for up to six months to build up the service.
Service in Greenwood started out mostly as medical rides, she said. Now, the number of rides for job-related and medical causes run neck and neck. In Abbeville, usage is mostly for medical transit. A large portion of demand is for rides between Calhoun Falls and Abbeville. Residents of Calhoun Falls use the service to get access to a grocery store and to receive medical services not available in their town.
With the federal grant, MAT Trans had doubled demand almost every month. Powell-Moon said with smaller distances between homes in Greenwood, Abbeville might not see same number of trips that Greenwood is receiving, but she expects to see the same mileage as in Greenwood.
Two vehicles, a cutaway bus and a transit van, serve Abbeville and Moon said she intends to add a third vehicle, which likely will be a smaller vehicle.
MAT Trans’ plans for vehicle purchases have been affected by the chip shortage. The Federal Transit Administration is reviewing what vehicles can be used for public transportation services, and Powell-Moon said in August she hoped that the option of having smaller vehicles supplement the fleet will be available.
In other business:
Norris retained his seat as chairperson as no other nominations were made. McCord was elected vice chair. Norris nominated McCord and Long nominated McClain. Rick Campbell, Norris, McCord and Johnson voted for McCord. Long and Charles Goodwin voted for McClain, who abstained from voting.
Budget packages were given to department heads, Garner said, and the county received a clean audit in December. Auditors will give a presentation at the February meeting.
Work on the county’s telecommunication system is nearly finished. All agencies are online and the tower in Donalds should be powered up this week, Garner said. As a result of the work, all of the county should be covered.
Bids will be sought for equipment to replace heart monitors used by the EMS staff. Garner said the county did not receive the grant it sought for the expense.
A first reading on the sale of up to $2.1 million in bonds for solid waste recycling and disposal systems was presented. No action was required. Garner said the amount is higher than a figure discussed in the December meeting. The $2.1 million figure is a worst-case number. The council should receive bids in March.