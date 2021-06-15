ABBEVILLE — Once host to the first recorded secession meeting, Abbeville County might soon see a 21st century tea party — at least if a fee gets approved.
Jim Grant of Abbeville urged the county to delay an ordinance that he said would result in double taxation of city residents. The measure would increase fees for city residents hauling trash to the landfill.
After Grant’s appearance at a public hearing before Monday’s Abbeville County Council meeting, council members voted to postpone the issue until after a closed meeting. The meeting was still underway at press deadline.
Discussion with city council members is needed, Grant said. It’s wrong to tax city residents hauling trash to the landfill. County residents won’t pay the same as city residents. This is the same reason for the Boston Tea Party, he said.
Levying a fee could mean a lawsuit. Grant said the 5,000 city taxpayers expect fair treatment.
In other business:
Council appointed Patrick Davenport to the Board of Zoning Appeals and Robert Hawkins to the Board of Assessment Appeals.
Council approved a grant to buy a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox for Abbeville County Library, which will be used as a bookmobile and replace the library’s current vehicle. Federal stimulus funds will pay for the SUV and no county funds will be needed.
Council approved spending up to $15,000 to buy a 150 HP motor for the Emergency Services Dive Boat, which is used on Lake Secession. County Director David Garner said the county will split the cost of the motor with the city. The county’s share will come from emergency services’ budget.
Council authorized Garner to enter into a contract with Dunn & Shirley of Anderson, Heaner Group of Greenwood and Thomas & Hutton and Consor, both of Greenville, for engineering services for road projects.
Council passed third reading of an ordinance for the county to charge a uniform service fee for improvement of fire protection services.
Council passed third reading of the county budget. Members also approved an amendment raising a $65 fee for handling special waste by $10.
Gregory Farrell of Smith & Gardner presented an evaluation of county landfill operations. Studies indicate the county landfill is not seeing as much waste as expected in a 2005 study and the waste stream has remained stable. The study also indicated the county has space through 2063, according to various scenarios Farrell presented.