A statue of former U.S. vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun is raised by crews after its removal, June 24, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. The statue still hasn't found a new home, but Abbeville County might offer to take the statute.
That's the idea Abbeville County Council will face at Monday's meeting. On the agenda for that meeting is Resolution 2202-04, which would authorize County Director David Garner to accept delivery of the John C. Calhoun statue that was removed from its pedestal in Charleston in 2020.
Charleston officials have declined to say where the statue is out of concern for its protection.
"I hope it passes," Council Chairperson Billy Norris said Wednesday. "It’s all about history. John C. Calhoun was born in Abbeville County. I can’t think of a better place to put the statue than Abbeville County.”
Several council members had been contacted about the statue, he said. The callers thought it should come to Abbeville. Norris declined to identify the callers. He said he knows of no contact between Abbeville and Charleston officials about the statue.
“Will it come? That’s a million-dollar question. We don’t know if they’ll release it to us," he said. "We don’t even know if they’ll turn it loose."
If the county gets the statue, no place has been chosen to show it. People will have to wait to see if the resolution passes and then go from there, Norris said.
The statue of the staunch advocate of slavery is 12-foot-tall and weighs 6,000 pounds. The Charleston Museum has rejected the statue because of its size.
"It would be a shame for it to be destroyed. Abbeville is a historic town, the birthplace and deathbed of Confederacy," Norris said.
Council member Jason Bonds said he has no opinion on the issue and has not gotten a lot of information. Message left for other county council members and Garner were not immediately returned
