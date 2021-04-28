ABBEVILLE — The budget for the next fiscal year heralds a return to normal after a year of COVID-19.
Little impact from increases is expected in the $14 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year, according to County Director David Garner. Monday’s budget workshop focused on the preliminary budget and how the proposed $2 million general bond ordinance will affect it.
Many things were put on hold because of COVID-19. Garner said as the economy is starting to recover, the budget and millage will go back to where they were. The county will see up to 5 mills back, which includes the bond issuance.
Council members approved a second reading of the ordinance that provides for the issuance and sale of up to $2 million general obligation bonds. Garner said if the bond issue is approved, it will mean an increase for property owners but is uncertain how much it will be.
The focus of the five-year bond issue is public safety, he said. If approved, bonds will provide funding for air packs for firefighters, purchase of vehicles, improvements in the E-911 system which will expand its coverage and replacing the camera system in the detention center.
The goal of the bond issue is to prevent spikes among taxpayers, Garner said.
If approved, the interest rate for the bonds could range from 1% to 1.5%, said Walter Goldsmith, a financial specialist who will seek out banks that will provide financing. Appearing with Goldsmith was C.D. Rhodes, a legal expert who will handle the legal aspects of the bond issuance.
Abbeville County is in good shape, he said. Its debt limit is up to $5.4 million. Even after getting a bond issue, the county will still have a healthy status.
One increase in the budget is a $20 per parcel fee in unincorporated areas of the county. Garner said the fee will fund the hiring of three to four full-time fighters/EMTs who will work Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Responsibilities will include responding to emergencies, fire response, equipment maintenance and training.
Budget plans feature a loss in grant funds, which affect several items, such as victim’s advocate programs. Garner said last year wasn’t great for grant availability. It could be a result of a loss from COVID-19 or from funds moving to stimulus programs.
The proposed budget features a 50% cut in training and travel expenses, he said, along with 3% raises for full-time employees and 2% raises for part-time employees. Also included is spending for a 5.6% increase in health insurance (11.2% for the entire calendar year). No costs for insurance will be carried over to employees, Garner said.
In other business:
Council passed a resolution authorizing the county to enter into a contract with McCormick County Senior Center and McCormick Area Transit to develop a transportation system.
Council authorized Garner to enter into a contract with Bar E Enterprises Inc. of Iva for construction of the Diamond Hill Volunteer Fire Department Substation. The cost of the project is estimated at $88,560.
Council heard from Chris Whiteside of Enterprise Fleet Management who presented plans to handle the county’s use of non-emergency vehicles. The goal will be to cycle out older vehicles out of the county’s fleet. The county has nine vehicles that are either 10 years old or have more than 100,000 miles on them. One of the advantages of such a system is capitalizing on resale of vehicles, Whiteside said. The county can continue to handle maintenance or it can choose to outsource the work.
Mack Beaty raised concerns of transparency in county business, such as receiving little information about the bond issue and the use of budget workshops for second readings of ordinances and resolutions. It used to be votes were held only after ordinances were finished. His comments prompted Chairman Billy Norris to say the council spends a lot of time working on issues and that he believes in transparency.