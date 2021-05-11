ABBEVILLE — Approval of $2 million of general obligation bonds was delayed because of concerns about how up to $4.7 million in federal funding can be used.
A third reading of the ordinance authorizing issuance and sale of the bonds at Monday’s meeting of the Abbeville County Council was tabled after Councilmember Charles Goodwin asked if action can be delayed until the council receives guidelines from the federal government on how funds from the American Rescue Plan Act can be used. It’s possible the county may not have to take out the $2 million in bonds, he said.
The American Rescue Plan Act is a $1.9 trillion package designed to speed the nation’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. It was signed into law March 11.
Discussion focused on how federal funds can be used for projects targeted by the bond issue.
No one knows when guidelines for how federal funds will be available, County Director David Garner said. The money is to be used only for COVID-related expenses and for lost revenues because of the pandemic. The federal government hasn’t given a definition of “lost revenues.” Guidance has been vague and there is a lot of ambiguity.
Information from the National Association of Counties mentions losses from property taxes and making investments in infrastructure such as water, sewer and broadband access, as well as covering payments for essential workers, Garner said.
No information from the federal level is available. A representative with U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan’s office said she could not provide information on guidelines, Garner said.
County attorney Lee Roper said he is not sure projects targeted by the bond issue could be funded by the federal funds. A special called meeting will be needed to address the bond issue.
So far, the county hasn’t gotten any federal funds, Garner said. A week’s delay on the bond issue ordinance will not impact the county.
While county officials noted the bond issue can be delayed, Chairman Billy Norris questioned the wisdom of waiting.
“You can’t wait on the federal or the state government to give you anything,” he said. “If you do, I don’t believe we’ll ever get it.”
Norris also expressed concern that any restrictions with federal funds could hamper the county’s plans.
Purchases funded by the bonds include new radios for the E-911 system, vehicle purchases for the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office and self-contained breathing apparatuses for the fire department.
Over a three-year term, the sheriff’s office will get 21 vehicles, Garner said. The county also aims to replace its radio system from 800 mHz and VHF toward a more stable platform that boosts coverage from 70% up to 95%.
In a related matter, Garner said he is uncertain exactly what the interest rate will be for the bonds. Up to $50,000 in various fees is expected, according to the bond attorney.
In other business:
Garner said no impact is expected on operations from the cyberattack on a major national oil pipeline. The county has enough fuel. The situation will be monitored.
Council approved cutting landfill fees by 50% during May for debris delivery related to last week’s tornado. Council member Drew Simpson lauded the efforts of first responders during the storm.
Mack Beatty talked of transparency in county operations, specifically as it relates to the passing of ordinances. It looks like the council is falling into the trap of acting on resolutions using only the Cliff Notes versions. He also voiced concern regarding how property owners will get hit on fees for improvement of fire services, specifically whether owners of several lots will get hit with separate $20 fees for each lot.
Hal Prince questioned if the bond issue is necessary when the county is expected to get funds from the federal government and whether revenue in the county fund balance can be accessed.
Council approved an amended budget resolution which removed the public safety director position.
Council approved a contract with Heron Trucking of Iva for hauling of stone products for the public works department.
The County Transportation Committee approved a request from the Abbeville County School District for $30,000 for improvements on the access road to the high school athletic complex.
The committee also approved a request to the S.C. Department of Transportation for $760,000 for improvements to the following roads: a 0.37-mile section of Haynes St. from S-44 to SC 20; a 0.5-mile segment of Wightman St. from S-335 to Bonner; a 0.70-mile segment of Briarwood Circle from S-32 to Dead End; a 0.39-mile segment of Briarwood Circle at S-493; and a 0.77-mile segment of Summit Drive from Greenwood County to Greenwood.