Sundays are no longer off-limits for alcohol vendors in Abbeville County after Tuesday’s alcohol sale referendum questions were approved with more than 11,000 votes each.
Starting Jan. 1, restaurants, bars and retail vendors will be able to sell alcohol regardless of the day. This brings the rest of Abbeville County in line with the city, which passed a similar ballot referendum in 2018.
The referendum was split into two questions: The first was dealing with consumption-on-premises sales, as with restaurants and bars, and the second dealt with sale at off-premises locations. Abbeville County Director David Garner said the second question dealt with retail vendors, such as grocery and liquor stores.
More than 64% of the voters Tuesday approved of the on-premises sales question, with about 61% voting in favor of the off-premises question.
With both approved, the rest of the county will join the city of Abbeville in having no restriction on what day alcohol can be sold. In 2018, city voters approved of a similar referendum question by 59% of the vote.
When county officials discussed the possibility of putting an alcohol sale question on the ballot, those who voted in favor cited the added income and potential boost to the economy. They also said it would bring the county in line with surrounding counties, which all approved Sunday alcohol sales in prior years.