ABBEVILLE — Up to $2 million can be available for safety improvements by September.
The Abbeville County Council unanimously approved third reading of an ordinance authorizing the issuance of up to $2 million in general obligation bonds at a special meeting Monday.
Now the matter will go to the bond officials working with the county, County Director David Garner said. They will present proposals to banks. The county should have the money in August and planning for purchases can begin in September.
Interest rates will be finalized at closing and the bond will benefit from low-interest rates, he said in a previous story. The term would be for five years. The county has opted for a level debt service plan that helps keep taxpayer payments as low as possible.
Purchases funded by the bond include new radios for the E-911 system, vehicle purchases for the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office, up to 140 self-contained breathing apparatuses for the fire department, a camera/recording system for the detention center and three vehicles for the county fleet.
The sheriff’s office will get 21 vehicles, Garner said. The fleet is in varying stages ranging from 20-plus years old to 2 years old. Because of the average number of miles these vehicles travel, they incur a great deal of wear and tear.
The generally recommended mileage replacement schedule for patrol vehicles is 120,000 miles, which only takes a full-time deputy three to four years to accumulate, he said.
The county also aims to replace its entire radio system from 800 MHz and VHF with a more stable platform that guarantees coverage. Garner said the county is looking at going from 70% or less coverage in several areas to 95-plus coverage.
County fire departments use more than 200 air packs. Garner said their lifespan is typically 10-plus years. Most air packs used by the fire departments are out of compliance and need replacement with updated and safer technology. This will put new air packs on all frontline vehicles.
“It’s something we have needed for quite a while,” county fire marshal Tim Williams said. “It looks like we are going in the right direction.”
Funds should replace nearly three-quarters of SCBAs used by firefighters. It also will help the department with National Fire Protection Association compliance, Williams said.
The county bought 16 devices last year, he said. That covered just two stations. Some devices used by firefighters range from 2000 and 2003 models. Williams said the department might even have older models.
One concern is fire officials not being able to send firefighters into structures because of SCBAs, said Chairman William “Billy” Norris. He said he has seen SCBAs changed out several times as firefighters battle fires.
“For public safety, this is very needed,” he said.
In other business, Garner said the county will have until December 2024 to spend a share of stimulus funds. Based on county audits before COVID-19 hit and an expected 4.1% increase in revenue from the U.S. Treasury, the county could see up to $107,000.
That sum will go only to cover the amount of revenue the county is estimated to have lost because of COVID-19, he said.
Discussions have been going on with officials with the national and state associations of counties to determine guidelines for how stimulus funds can be used and how “lost revenues” will be defined, Garner said.
Up to $4.7 million in federal funding has been mentioned in a previous story. The purpose of funds is to fund projects put on hold because of lack of revenue because of COVID-19, such as water, sewer, broadband and pay for employees.