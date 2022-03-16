ABBEVILLE — Doggone, no more dogs will be gone.
That is the goal for the Abbeville County Animal Shelter’s fencing. The Abbeville County Council approved a resolution with Cook’s Fence Company for installation of new fencing not to exceed $2,980.
New, higher-gauge fencing will be installed, said County Director David Garner during Monday’s meeting. It will be buried deeper than the current fencing to prevent animals from burrowing underneath.
Stronger fencing is needed because the old fencing has been damaged by animals chewing on it. The fencing was installed when the animal shelter was built three years ago, according to Anne Davis, chairperson of the Greater Abbeville Humane Society, who appeared to request work on the shelter’s phone system.
The system has been down, she said. People have not been able to call the facility. They get a recording saying to leave a message, but there is no message that there is no service available. The shelter has no way to retrieve calls. Davis said her emails also have been blocked.
“The shelter is getting a very bad reputation about not returning calls,” she said.
No action was taken during the meeting. Davis also lauded the work Garner has done on behalf of the shelter.
In other business:
Standing ovations were given to county EMS workers for their efforts during the pandemic and deputies Benjamin Dockins and Mark Davis for heroism and bravery on March 6 when they saved a Calhoun Falls man from a burning building.
Council approved rezoning a parcel of land on Dorsett Lane from restricted residential and forest agricultural to general residential.
Council authorized Garner to lease Abbeville County First Steps 1,041 square feet of space in the old Abbeville County Administration Building at 394 Highway 28 Bypass.
Council designated April 2022 as Fair Housing Month.
Council authorized Garner to contract with Ridge Recycling of Johnston to haul off scrap tire products from the public works department.
Council authorized Garner to enter into an agreement with Love Chevrolet, Santee Automotive and Vic Bailey Ford to buy seven sheriff’s office vehicles. The cost is not to exceed $271,930.
Garner said the first draft of the budget is complete and will be in council’s hands by the end of the week. Council also should receive the first draft of a study on employee compensation and classification.
The county applied for a grant from the Rural Infrastructure Authority for water and sewer service. If the county receives the federal funds, Garner said it could break down barriers to countywide water service.
Before the regular meeting, the County Transportation Committee approved $9,545 for engineering services for Diamond Hill and McIlwaine substation access roads, $110,000 to resurface and patch Rivers Way and Hanover Road, a request from the city council to resurface Raymond and Johnson roads, and resurfacing, drainage improvement and patching projects on Cathy Lane, Gate Road, Pops Drive, Teakwood Lane, Thomason and Pearman roads and the Morris Road intersection.