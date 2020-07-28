ABBEVILLE — One more vote from Abbeville County officials could bring the issue of Sunday alcohol sales before voters in November after county council approved second reading of an ordinance that would put a referendum question about it on the ballot.
Council met at 6:30 p.m. Monday to vote on the ordinance then go into executive session seeking legal advice on a separate contractual matter. The special called meeting was for second reading on the referendum ordinance.
Council voted 6-1 in favor of the ordinance, with Councilman Jason Bonds voting in dissent. Bonds said his dissenting vote was faith-based. He said he knows people still consume alcohol on Sundays, but he thinks the day should be kept sacred. He added that he didn’t think the county had much to gain from Sunday sales.
The ordinance still needs to pass a third and final reading, which County Director David Garner said is slated for August.
The ordinance would put a question on November’s ballot letting voters decide if certain permitted businesses and nonprofits should be able to sell beer and wine at permitted off-premises locations, without regard to the days or hours of sale.