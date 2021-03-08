ABBEVILLE — The county will get a share of increased funds from Columbia. How much is unknown.
Up to $17 million has been allocated through the state House Ways and Means Committee, Dave Garner, Abbeville County director, said at a Monday meeting of the Abbeville County Council.
There is no information on how much of a share each county will get, he said. At the very least, the sum will be what Abbeville County got last year, which is what is in the county budget.
In other business:
The county will allocate up to $15,000 to Smith Gardner Inc. for a study of the county’s solid waste operation at the landfill.
Council tabled a resolution authorizing Garner to enter into a contract with Mathis Plumbing, Heating and Air to buy a water heater for the Abbeville County Detention Center. The cost involved is up to $48,480.
Council approved third reading of an ordinance to change the name of Starlite Ridge Drive to Tranquil Star Ridge Drive.
Council passed the second reading of an ordinance to establish requirements and procedures for property owners to apply for their property to be considered a rehabilitated historic property and to receive special property tax assessments. No one appeared at a public hearing scheduled before the council meeting to discuss the matter.
Council approved a resolution designating April as Fair Housing Month.
Garner encouraged county employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine as the state has entered Phase 1b. The phase allows people 55 years old and older to receive the vaccine. There is no mandate; getting the vaccines is voluntary. Garner expressed hope that things could get back to normal this spring as COVID-19 numbers are falling in Abbeville County and throughout the state.
Garner said the second draft of the county budget should be ready by the end of the month. Revenues are estimated at $10.2 million. At a budget workshop last week, he indicated it is too early to tell if a tax increase will be needed.
Bids are being sought for development of a substation in the Diamond Hill area.
Councilmember Rick Campbell said the personnel and administration committee could meet within two weeks.