ABBEVILLE — Thousands of dollars will mean a better experience for thousands of people.
Work began this week on renovations at the Abbeville Civic Center. A crane is the most visible sign of work on the facility’s roof.
The retrofit will help to prevent water intrusion into the building through leaks, prevent damage, and ensure the building can be cost-effectively renovated in the future, according to an email from Mike Clary, the city’s deputy administrative director.
Roof work is not expected to affect the center’s operations, he said Tuesday. It will take a few weeks to complete. The roof work costs $108,000 and is being financed with funds from the city’s hospitality tax.
Replacing the center’s HVAC system is the second stage of the renovation. It should be installed by early summer, Clary said. The new system will replace the current system that has reached the end of its lifespan. It will also be more energy-efficient and feature air purification technology.
The HVAC system replacement will cost $72,500. It is being funding through a Community Block Development Grant. The HVAC work might result in interruptions to heating/cooling while the new system is being installed, he said. Any interruptions will be communicated to the public in advance, with every effort made to have as little impact on operations as possible.
The city has retained McMillan, Pazdan and Smith as the project architects.
No significant damage has occurred at the facility, just general wear and tear from years of use. Clary said the roof project was undertaken to prevent significant damage from occurring from leaks.
“While the work will not result in new city programs or services in the immediate future, we hope that the renovations will help to enhance the experience of those using the civic center while making the facility more marketable for local and regional events while increasing traffic,” he said.
The civic center hosts about 18,000 visitors per year. This includes programs ranging from the city’s Youth Basketball League to wedding receptions, birthday parties, dance competitions, karate classes, annual meetings, etc.
In addition to the roof and HVAC work, the city submitted a grant request through the Hometown T-Mobile Grant to help update the facility to meet modern ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) standards, Clary said.
Other work the city is exploring includes work to the entryway and kitchens, meeting rooms, lighting, front exterior, bleachers and gym flooring. Plans for these additional phases have been slowed as the city analyzes significant cost increases and supply chain interruptions seen over the past year and how that would impact the additional work.
While there has been talk at city council meetings about a new civic center, Clary said the city is focused on renovating the current facility.