Matthew Gambrell was sworn in as the newest member of the Abbeville City Council.
Gambrell, a political newcomer, ran for the District 8 seat touting housing as one of his primary concerns.
Newly reelected council members sworn in at the Nov. 10 meeting were Annetta “Faye” Thomas of District, 2 James Jackson of District 5 and Benjamin Greeson of District 7.
In other business, council:
Approved an ordinance to account for grants the city has received including $10,940.95 from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) for personal protective equipment and supplies related to the coronavirus response; $5,600 received for litter prevention; an increase from $8,000 to $13,600 for downtown maintenance; $30,265 from a 2019 Federal JAG grant; and an increase from $121,475 to $151,740 for capital equipment.
Approved Sharon Norryce as a representative on the Abbeville Area Medical Center board of directors for a 4-year term.
Approved a request for $5,000 to support the Abbeville Promise initiative presented by the Freshwater Coast Community Foundation to promote education of children.
Approved working with Willdan Financial Services to perform a utility rate study. The last study was performed in 2012. The study will examine costs to provide service, including operation and maintenance costs, payments in lieu of taxes, and debt service obligations on existing and proposed new debt.
Approved a McGowan Waterline Project to fit a $775,000 budget.
Councilmember Trey Edwards requested an examination of a zoning issue on property at the corner of North Main and Henry streets.