ABBEVILLE — Abbeville City Council members rejected changes that would have allowed police officers to enforce loitering and failure to stop rules. The measure was defeated 4-3 with Matt Gambrell, Benji Greeson and Mayor Trey Edwards voting for it and James Jackson, Faye Thomas, Chris Crawford and Jason Edwards opposing the measure.
Action was prompted by several shootings in the city, Edwards said at the Wednesday called meeting.
There were 42 shootings from January to November, said Dewane Balchin, a lead investigator with the Abbeville Police Department. Of those 42 incidents, 15 involved people being hurt or property damaged.
In the past two months, the city has seen seven incidents, Edwards said. One occurred after two women aired concerns about violence at the council’s November meeting. He recalled one of the women said about violence that “they shouldn’t have to hit the floor.”
“If it stops one person or takes one gun away, then it’s done its job,” Edwards said of the ordinance.
The council is in a position to act, he said. If the police can’t make crowds disperse, and if nothing is done and next day a shooting occurs, then “we have failed as a council.”
Proposed changes include that people would be required to stop on lawful command of police or other city officers, provided the officer has reasonable suspicion that the person is involved in criminal activity. It also states that no person shall loiter or prowl in a place, at a time or in a manner not usual for law-abiding individuals under circumstances that warrant alarm for the safety of persons or property.
Penalties for violating the ordinance could be up to $500 in fines and/or 30 days in jail or both.
As it stands, police officers can’t ask people to leave an area nor can an officer pursue someone unless the officer has probable cause, Balchin said.
The ordinance means people will know there are consequences. He claimed some shootings are a direct result of a double homicide that occurred in May.
Towns that have similar ordinances have seen a drop in incidents, Balchin said, although he did not present numbers.
Hickory Heights and Oakland Apartments — both owned by DGA Properties LLC — were mentioned as two areas where problems had occurred, although council members said violent incidents have occurred elsewhere. Edwards recalled gun violence has occurred close to Court Square.
Part of the situation is there are a lot of crowds, Balchin said. It’s not just in the apartment complexes. He doubts any suspects are residents. Instead, they are people who hang out. There are no repercussions because they don’t live there.
In some cases, out-of-town people are the problem, Chief Ron Bosler said. Residents often just let people hang out, he said, and apartment complexes staff will often vet residents and if they have a problem, they will evict them.
Officers can’t simply tell people to disperse for no reason, he said, as it’s profiling.
Bosler said police met with apartment managers and they are working with the city.
The department has videos and audio of occurrences. Some videos have shown people with guns in the waistbands of their pants, he said. In one case, the department got 20-plus warrants from one video. He invited council members to view the videos.
City Manager Blake Stone said he and other city officials have met with owners of apartment complexes who said “they were going to seriously consider security.”
Suggestions ranged from residents receiving badges from apartment complexes, recording of license tags of vehicles that drive into properties, remotes for residents to open security gates, hiring of private security guards, use of police substations and seeking more community-based policing.
“We can pass all ordinances we want to ... but we’ve got to be able to ID what car went somewhere,” Jackson said.
A substation was used once, Bosler said, but it wasn’t safe. Also, officers work 12-hour shifts; after 2 a.m., two officers are working. Bosler said he doesn’t feel comfortable putting officers in a substation by themselves.
Meeting attendee Sophia Starks asked about use of a security gate with a remote for residents, adding that she once lived in a complex with such a system. Stone said that would be up to the apartment complex, however, Bosler said he asked about such a system and did not get support from complex staff.
Crawford suggested officers walk the streets to talk with community members. That goes back to “community crime watches as well.” If Adams Drive and Oakland is cleared, crowds might move to other areas and still have situation, he said.
“I really think we can tighten up on communication in those areas,” he said.
“We do get out and walk around,” Bosler responded “We make sure officers do that.”
The department has a better than 85% solve rate, Balchin said. It’s all the community. Officers have built relationships. That’s how it solves these crimes.
There are great people in the area and they are tired of shootings, he said.
Being reactionary concerned Gambrell. The ordinance gives the city teeth to be proactive. Regarding use of private security, he said he can’t see a security guard making $12 per hour asking a crowd of up to 40 people to disperse.
One of council member Edwards’ biggest concerns is much of the ordinance is based on the presumption of guilt. The police department has great staff, but he is concerned the ordinance could give a window to a bad actor to abuse his position.
“I don’t think that innocent people should have to justify their actions or be at risk because of a presumption,” Edwards said. Regarding the failure to stop provision, he offered the example of a nervous 17-year-old kid. He could get in trouble because he’s scared.
He is seeing a trend of juveniles, maybe as young as 13-14, with guns. That’s the scary part. “We’ve got to do something to get these guns out of kids’ hands,” Edwards said.
Thomas asked if the council passes the ordinance, how it would take guns out of young people’s hands.
“I agree that we have good officers,” she said. She lives on Virginia Avenue in the midst of apartment complexes. Thomas said her phone blows up with calls from residents all the time. “To be honest, I’m really torn with this ordinance because of stuff that I’ve seen and stuff that I hear.”
Regarding shootings in the area, there are times she doesn’t go out her door, Thomas said. People have asked why she doesn’t move.
“I don’t want to move,” she said.
One shooting happened on Adams Drive — just behind her house. You don’t get used to it, said Thomas who lauded the quick response of the police.
After the motion failed to pass, Mayor Edwards said, “To me it’s disheartening, but we tried.”