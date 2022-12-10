crawford sworn
Abbeville City Judge William H. McNeil swears in Chris Crawford Wednesday during a special called meeting of the Abbeville City Council.

 ROBERT JORDAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

ABBEVILLE — Abbeville City Council members rejected changes that would have allowed police officers to enforce loitering and failure to stop rules. The measure was defeated 4-3 with Matt Gambrell, Benji Greeson and Mayor Trey Edwards voting for it and James Jackson, Faye Thomas, Chris Crawford and Jason Edwards opposing the measure.

Action was prompted by several shootings in the city, Edwards said at the Wednesday called meeting.

