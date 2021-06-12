Abbeville City Council approved a request to work with Alliance Engineering to extend a waterline.
The Highway 72 Waterline Project is a proposed waterline along S.C. Highway 72 that would extend the city’s water service from a location just outside the city limits to the end of Greenwood CPW’s line just inside Abbeville County, according to Mike Clary, deputy administrative director.
Negotiations with the Greenville-based firm are expected to take a few weeks. Should the project move forward it would likely get started this year or in early 2022, he said.
In other business at the Wednesday meeting,
The Council approved the location of a vending machine at the public works and public utilities departments. The city will keep 15% of gross revenue from the machine, which will provide drinks, food and candy. The term will be for one year and the equipment can be removed by the city with a 30-day written notice.
The city has received two grants: a $9,940 grant will be used to buy extrication equipment for the fire department; an $6,860 grant from the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism will be used for tourism-based advertising.
No action was taken on nominations to fill positions on the Board of Zoning Appeals.