ABBEVILLE — Downtown will look a little better a little sooner thanks to the city.
Four business owners around Court Square received small business grants to improve their buildings. The businesses include Redgate Realty, Commercial Printing & Signs, the Belmont Inn and Crate & Quill. The announcement was made at City Council’s May meeting.
Work could start at Redgate Realty within the month, said owner Melissa Cowart. Funds will be spent to turn storage space in the back of the building into office space.
Her business received a $8,700 grant. With the minimum match the business provided, the total price tag of the project could be up to $10,875.
Cowart also plans to make the front of the office more accessible to the public, she said, but has no specific ideas yet.
One idea for improvement and beautification calls for potted elephant ear plants, along with several plants in the front of the business.
“It think it (grant funding) will help my business grow a lot,” Cowart said.
“They have done an amazing job of supporting businesses,” she said of the city.
It’s also a big draw for commercial buyers.
“It really does encourage businesses to locate here, to know that they have those options available,” she said.
The Belmont Inn received $7,800 for repair work and painting of balconies facing East Pickens Street, said Jim Petty, who owns the Inn along with his wife, Susan Botts. The balconies are original pieces, although he said they have had work done on them.
The hotel doesn’t allow access to the balconies. He said aside from being in bad shape, the doors that were once used to access the balconies were long ago converted into windows.
Sections of the balcony sag, some of the pickets hang from the top railing as they are no longer connected to the bottom railing and weathering has eaten away much of the paint.
They take pains to make sure the building retains its original appearance, Petty said. Once the work is done, the balconies will look much better, similar to other sections of the building.
Petty and Botts bought the Belmont Inn in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
The hotel is 119 years old. There is always something to work on, Petty said.
“There’s no way we could have done this work without the city grant,” Petty said. “The city really steps up to help small businesses in this town.”
Red Gate Reality and The Belmont Inn are considered new businesses, Austin Walker, the city’s community development director, said in an email. The city considers new businesses as any business or owner who has been in Abbeville for three years or less.
The city also awarded $10,000 to Crate & Quill and Commercial Printing & Graphics. Crate & Quill received money for structural repair work to the display windows of the storefront’s façade. Commercial Printing received money for replacement of its awning and façade work.
Crates & Quill owner Jason Walker said if the store can re-use the same window glass, it will.
The building (which housed the old Abbey’s Alley) was built between 1900 and 1910, he said. More than likely the windows aren’t original, but he pointed out the metal window frames — partly made from copper — and wondered whether they might be original.
“The buildings are old and beautiful, but they do take effort to maintain,” he said.
“I was in shock when we got the letter,” he said on learning the vintage market and gift shop had received a grant. The project had been on the radar since he and wife Jenn bought the building three years ago. Receiving the grant will let them move forward.
“Abbeville is such a beautiful town with amazing historic buildings and it is great to see the city investing in making sure these structures are here for the next 100 years,” Walker said in a letter.
Work on the project should be finished during the summer, he said.
Each grant recipient is required to match 20% of the funds they receive, Walker said. Money is awarded on a reimbursement process.
Since its inception, the city’s grant program has helped 13 businesses. Nearly $200,000 has been invested by the city and grant recipients into local businesses and building infrastructure, she said. With these new recipients, the city is excited to see that number increase to 17 businesses and nearly $230,000.