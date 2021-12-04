Can’t wait for Christmas? You’re not alone.
That’s why revelers in Abbeville have a lot to cheer about. The Christmas Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Dec. 11.
As of Friday, up to 30 participants had signed up to participate, including the Abbeville High School cheerleaders, the American Legion, Abbeville First Baptist Church, WCTEL and Commercial Printing. And of course, Santa Claus. Special Events Coordinator Emily Bledsoe said interested participants can fill out a form on either the city’s website or Facebook page. There is no entry fee to participate.
The 12th annual Abbeville Rotary Club Reindeer Run 5K is at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 11. The cost is $20 for runners and $15 for walkers and anyone younger than 18. Bicycles are welcome. Race shirts cost $10. The race supports the Angel Tree Bicycle Fund.
It starts at Abbeville First Bank, 205 S. Main St., go north on Main Street to Abbeville County Library and back to the bank, coordinator Andy Timmerman said.
Top male and female runners will win a cash prize and the school with the largest number of runners will be honored, he said. The race usually draws up to 75 participants.
People can register at the bank or at the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce. For information, call 864-366-2158 or visit facebook.com/abbevillerotary.
Several events are planned throughout the month. The first is PaintNight with Tommy, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Southern Succotash, 123 Washington St. Paint a pretty redbird ornament with other painters. Tommy and Charlotte Koon Ehney will show step by step how to paint your own personalized ornament. All supplies are included.
Registration is by 6:15 p.m. Tickets cost $25. Adults only. RSVPs must be confirmed. Message or text Nicole Quinn at 864-828-0038. Light refreshments will be provided. Check the Facebook page, PaintNight with Tommy, for information.
Another PaintNight is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 14, at the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce. Participants will paint their own 11-by-14 art.
An Ugly Christmas Sweater Trivia Night will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Belmont Inn. The event benefits Toys for Tots.
The cost is $5 per person with a five-person maximum for each team. Half of the money goes to the winning team with the other half going to help a family in need enjoy a happy Christmas. As a bonus, one point will be added to a team’s total for every toy brought to the benefit, up to a maximum of 5 points added per team.
Reserve a table by messaging The Mike on the Mic show on WZLA 92.9FM or the Belmont Inn.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” will be presented at the Abbeville Opera House by the Abbeville Community Performing Arts Foundation. Shows will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Dec. 16-18. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $12 for children and seniors. Tickets are available at abbevillecitysc.com.
The Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce will host its Breakfast with Santa & Storytime with his Helper at the Belmont Inn. It is scheduled from 8-11 a.m. on Dec. 11. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and are on sale at the chamber office.
The chamber’s first “Santa’s Little Helpers” Silent Auction is up and running. Bidding will be done with products and services from local businesses, from dog walking services and cheesecakes, to free tickets to shows at the Abbeville Opera House and free housecleaning services. Part of the proceeds will go to the Bow and Arrow Center of Hope. A reception on Dec. 11 at the chamber office will conclude bidding. Call the Chamber for information.
Lovers of vino and horrid fashion can indulge in both during the 2021 Ugly Christmas Sweater Wine Walk from 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at downtown businesses. Tickets cost $25. It is sponsored by the Downtown Abbeville Merchants Association.