Mayor Trey Edwards reads a proclamation honoring Tyla Johnson for being selected as the Ultimate International Miss Teen 2022. From left are Edwards, Tyla, her mother Tara, and Council member Faye Thomas.
Mayor Trey Edwards reads a proclamation honoring Tyla Johnson for being selected as the Ultimate International Miss Teen 2022. From left are Edwards, Tyla, her mother Tara, and Council member Faye Thomas.
ABBEVILLE — City residents will pay more for services after the passage of a $17.4 million budget.
The increases were approved by the Abbeville City Council at its Wednesday meeting. The budget for the new fiscal year includes increases in electric service (1.5%), water (1.34%), sewer (4.48%) and sanitation (12%).
Cumulatively, these will cost the average utility customer an additional $5.71 per month, according to Mike Clary, Abbeville deputy administrative officer. The millage increase is 4.2 mills or $17 annually on a $100,000 home, he said in an email. Budget revenue is $17,488,923.
Included in the budget is a new fee for residents and/or businesses that have multiple false alarms for fires. Each establishment that has a fire alarm system is entitled to three false alarms to which the fire department will respond without charge in each calendar year. Exceeding three calls will result in a $75 charge imposed on the owner or occupant of establishment for each incident. The fee is to be paid to the city within 30 days after receipt of notification that the owner or occupant is in violation of the resolution.
Payments to elected officials remain unchanged. Salaries for the new fiscal year are $7,442 for the mayor, $5,955 for the mayor pro tem, and $5,209 for each council member.
Council discusses panhandlingCity leaders want to make panhandling legal through a permitting process. Residents contacted city officials regarding people who gather at the intersection of Highway 72 and South Main Street and other places to collect money for various causes. City Manager Blake Stone said at Wednesday’s Abbeville City Council meeting that the city has no procedure to authorize such campaigns.
The term “panhandling” does not involve begging. The focus is on legitimate groups that are trying to raise funds.
The state leaves local governments to develop a permitting process for such efforts. Stone said his office and the police chief can handle permitting.
Officials noted that car washes on private property had not generated complaints. City Attorney Thomas Hite III said the city is more likely to receive complaints about people collecting money at Highway 72.
In other business:
Negotiations with B&K Carnival Co. resulted in lower prices for tickets. Stone said an agreement will offer day passes for $18 presale and $30 onsite, and day passes usable for all day available for all days of the festival. Council members approved the city entering into a three-year contract with B&K to provide rides and concessions for the spring festival. Refunds prompted by emergency situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis, Stone said.
Tyla Johnson was honored with a proclamation for being selected as Ultimate International Miss Teen 2022.
James Grant took the oath of office for a two-year term as an associate municipal judge.
Council members passed an ordinance updating language in rules regarding expired terms.
Council members approved contracting with MRB Group of Charleston for design work for a new police department.
Council appointed Melissa Lee to the housing authority board. Ethelene Belcher was re-appointed to a five-year term on the same board.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.