ABBEVILLE — School board members on Tuesday discussed what Superintendent Mason Gary referred to as “the Cherokee Trail washout.”
Abbeville County School Board of Trustees got an update on the overhead waterline break at Cherokee Trail Elementary that flooded second- to seventh-grade classrooms over the weekend and caused the school to close this week.
“Just short of 50,000 gallons was spilled through the hallways and roof in about a 12-hour span,” Gary told the board.
He said remediation efforts are “moving along nicely,” and said there is a disaster group from Charlotte responding to the incident.
He gave kudos to the Cherokee Trail staff and district technology staff for their quick response.
The moisture report Tuesday in the school was about 20%, Gary said. It felt normal in the hallways, he said, but not in the library, which is carpeted.
He hopes to get teachers into the school to do an inventory of classrooms for things like furniture and books. The district has already done a technology assessment.
The school distributed Chromebooks and other materials for students to use on Tuesday. Gary said during the board meeting that the goal is still to reopen Monday, “but we’ve got to wait and see.”
In other news, the board passed the second reading of a policy regarding admission of intra-district transfer students.
The revisions address a handful of topics related to transfers. It defines when parents or legal guardians must request a transfer and includes a new section about children of district employees being permitted to attend school at the facility where the parent works or “if the grade level or program for which the child is eligible is not offered at that facility, a facility that does.”
The revision also includes a new section regarding revocation of intra-district transfers.