The Abbeville County School District board of trustees met Tuesday for its regularly scheduled meeting. From left are board member Tim Rhodes, Superintendent Mason Gary, Andrea White with White and Story LLC, board chairman Brad Evans and board member James Tisdale.
ABBEVILLE — With one week left before students return to school, the Abbeville County School District Board of Trustees showed approval of Superintendent Mason Gary.
The board met Tuesday for its regularly scheduled meeting, which included Gary’s evaluation.
“Based on the results of that evaluation, it is the consensus of the board that Dr. Gary is doing an excellent job in all areas and that he has made significant progress in improving our facilities, continuing our record of excellent academic achievement and maintaining fiscal responsibility,” said Chairman Brad Evans.
Evans said next month’s meeting will include discussion of goals for Gary.
Gary said he looks forward to developing goals to keep moving the district forward.
The board also approved the annual bond issuance for the district. The bond resolution authorizes the district to take out $2.5 million under the same millage as previous years. Finance director Adam Cann said the plan is for $1.2 million to go toward the district’s project with ABM Building Solutions and the rest toward capital improvement projects.
The district is contracting with ABM to perform guaranteed cost-saving energy upgrades in each school in the district.
The board voted to extend a landscaping contract with McAlister’s Landscaping through Sept. 30, with an evaluation of the contract to be done at that time. Concern about when the grass was cut at schools has been brought up in previous meetings.
The board approved a handful of personnel recommendations.
Board members Adam Rich, Glynda Bryson and Keith Dunn were absent.
