Abbeville County School District board of trustees - July 26, 2022
Buy Now

The Abbeville County School District board of trustees met Tuesday for its regularly scheduled meeting. From left are board member Tim Rhodes, Superintendent Mason Gary, Andrea White with White and Story LLC, board chairman Brad Evans and board member James Tisdale. 

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

ABBEVILLE — With one week left before students return to school, the Abbeville County School District Board of Trustees showed approval of Superintendent Mason Gary.

The board met Tuesday for its regularly scheduled meeting, which included Gary’s evaluation.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.