ABBEVILLE
Being different is OK. That’s the message featured in books about a bunch of adolescent superheroes.
Author Kyle Burgin presented that message along with two books that he hopes will be a five-part series in a Saturday visit to Abbeville County Library.
“The SuperNerds” tackle bullies and supervillains in their quest to make their school and town safe. The idea for the series was planted years ago. Burgin said he spent a lot of time in the library’s old building as a teenager. It featured creative writing workshops and theme nights. Everybody at the library knew who he was.
Library Director Mary Elizabeth Land invited Burgin to set up tables featuring his books when they were published. He even presented his two books to the library so they will be available to young readers.
“I grew up watching superhero shows and reading comics,” he said. The SuperNerds stand up to bullies and protect students and the school. Each book will be more complex than the previous one. The books are written for children ages 8-12 and are available on Amazon as hard copies and e-books.
Each character has special powers. Burgin said one of the most popular characters is Rachael, otherwise known as Cy-Fly, who travels in a flying wheelchair.
“Everyone of them has a different aspect of my personality,” he said. “Team leader ‘SuperOrv’ represents the transition into adulthood and being a leader. Rachael with her flying wheelchair represents dealing with physical limitations.”
Other characters represented are comic relief, designed to make people laugh. The youngest member deals with a desire to help despite being too young. The team’s tech guy overworks himself because he believes helping others is more important than taking care of himself. Other characters represent the desire to see the world.
“I put into them myself,” Burgin said. “They are some of the purest representations of the different parts of me.”
Princess Laughter is his favorite, but he likes all the characters. Princess is random, he said. She came about when he and some friends were watching a superhero cartoon and someone asked “what would it be like if a Disney princess became a superhero?”
“It’s hard to choose a favorite because I love them all so much,” Burgin said.
Everybody who sees the books seems excited. Some people tell him they wish they had read the books as a kid. He wishes he did, too.
Burgin said he was bullied as a kid. Maybe the books will teach youths to stand up for themselves and others, and help kids who went through what he did, Burgin said. He would have loved to have had books like this and to have had kids like this running through his schools. Kids should know they aren’t alone.
He also has Asperger’s syndrome. Burgin said he has friends who deal with it as well. “I want to encourage people that they can do things, and do things like this. It’s possible, it happened to me.”
“I’m hoping it will encourage people to stand up for themselves. It doesn’t mean they can’t go out and do something like this.” He also wants to inspire readers by showing that being on the spectrum is a difference, not a handicap.
“It’s a difference and there are so many ways to be different,” he said. “Being labeled as ‘lower functioning’ doesn’t make any sense to me. People don’t have a weakness or a handicap. They are different and that’s OK.”
Although the books are about superheroes, they are not comic books. They are chapter books, with no illustrations, aside from the cover art. Burgin said he hopes to release a graphic novel version of his stories.
Some of the characters’ looks were drawn from friends and relatives, Burgin said. His sister-in-law created a poster of the characters based on the art style from the 1990s children’s television show “The Magic School Bus.” Her work was used as a reference for the characters and the color palettes for artists who created the books’ cover art and posters.
“I was amazed. I’d never seen my characters drawn with that much detail before,” he said. Book 1 was impressive enough, but Book 2 is the one he is excited about as it features newer characters.
Opening the boxes that came from the publisher was a revelation. “It was kind of unreal because I had known these characters for so long, they are real people,” he said.
“It blew my mind. ... Finally I had a physical thing in my hands with my characters on it. I couldn’t comprehend that until I saw them in my hand. It blew me away.”
The library visit is his first promotional event. Burgin said he hopes to visit schools in the area to get his books placed in libraries and on reading lists. Perhaps they could get noticed by some of the big publishing firms, he said.
One woman expressed interest in creating a dance program featuring dancers in the characters’ costumes. Another woman sought Burgin’s autograph for two books she bought on Amazon. One man bought books to read to his niece when she is old enough.
Readers’ reaction is paramount. His mother is a piano teacher and she gives away the books to her students. One student told him he loved it. “That just made my day.”
“I’m told kids love it. That’s all that really matters,” he said.