The voice on the other end of any 911 call is focused on getting that emergency dealt with quickly and safely, but dispatchers are constantly juggling multiple duties during their 12-hour shifts.
Sharmel Miller, Abbeville County’s E-911 director, has been working on the other end of those phone calls for about 21 years. At 6 p.m. Thursday, she’s going to share the hiring, training and day-to-day work that dispatchers go through in a presentation at the Abbeville County Administration Offices at 901 W. Greenwood St., Abbeville.
“What people don’t realize is when we’re dealing with a call, it’s not just that call we’re processing,” he said. “Someone might be serving warrants, there might be traffic stops we have to monitor and there are other incoming calls. It’s for them to understand our attention isn’t strictly on one particular incident, but all the traffic that’s coming into the 911 center.”
Abbeville’s E-911 center operates on 12-hour shifts, and for much of the day there are two people working the phones, and a third dispatcher joins in during peak hours. In the hiring process, they’re given a pre-employment test to ensure they meet basic standards. Once hired, they go through six months of training, including a one-week course from the state Criminal Justice Academy in Columbia.
The job can be stressful, and some of the calls they respond to can be distressing, but they teach the essential skills needed to stay cool under pressure and try and keep the 911 caller calm.
“A lot of what we do is multi-tasking,” Miller said.
The job is different every day, which is part of the appeal to Miller, along with helping people in their time of need. The goal, however, is always the same: Get the first responders home safely at the end of the night, and give Abbeville County residents the highly trained service they deserve.
To do so, she said it’s essential that everyone involved in emergency response knows how the others work. Teamwork is key.
“When we do have something major, they’ll know exactly the operations and our role as far as emergency services on the 911 side,” Miller said. “It’s very important that we’re all on the same page.”
Whether it’s a person reporting a crime, a medical emergency, nonemergency medical transportation or even just an animal control call for the county, the call comes through the E-911 call center, located in the administrative complex. Miller said this presentation was put together by Abbeville County Fire Marshal Tim Williams and could serve to instruct other first-responders as well as the public to what dispatchers do and how they do it.
Miller will be presenting alongside E911 Deputy Director Ashley Giles, who has worked with the county for 13 years.