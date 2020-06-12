Brant Ashley lived every day like it was the best day ever, and he did so up until his last breath. The 10-year-old died from a rare and aggressive brain cancer called pineoblastoma on May 20 at his home in Abbeville.
“He was the most loving and giving child you could ever meet,” said Brant’s mother, Cheryl Ashley. “He would give and share everything. He always wanted to make you feel better and loved.”
Brant was diagnosed with pineoblastoma in February of 2018 when he was 8-years-old. Cheryl said she noticed he would have to hold on to the railing to go downstairs, his eyes were crossing and he was really shaky. She and Brant’s stepfather, Terry “Trigger” Holley, stayed with Brant in the hospital for more than a year and did not leave his side.
When Brant got resection surgery in May 2018 to try to remove the cancer, doctors later found he had developed different infections in his brain that led to an opening in his head that wouldn’t heal. The various infections prevented him from being able to go through strong doses of chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Cheryl and Brant’s biological father, Stephen, decided against further treatments once their son was able to leave the hospital.
“Doctors were iffy about him being able to do the treatments,” Cheryl said. “We decided against it and let him live the best life he had left, especially with him already being at the hospital for so long and going through so much. His last days would have been a lot more miserable and probably a lot shorter.”
Holley helped Brant talk, walk and stand up after doctors told him that he would never do these things again. Every day he would do lengthy exercises with Brant from dusk till dawn. He would lay him down, raise him up, workout his legs, workout his arms and pretty much anything else he could think of doing.
“We came a long way,” he said. “It’s a journey that I’ll never forget, it took me on the right road and changed my life. I’ll never go back.”
Holley only knew Brant a few months before he got sick, and he said when he took over as his stepdad he began taking care of him 24/7.
“Brant and I became best buddies,” Holley said. “I became Daddy Trigger to him.”
One thing Holley and Cheryl said about Brant was that he believed in God. Holley remembered Brant saying he was going to die and go to heaven. Holley couldn’t hold back the tears.
“He said ‘I know I’m gone die,’” Holley said. “I started hugging him and said I love you, we’re going to work on this and make you strong again.”
Tammy Chappell, second-grade teacher at John C. Calhoun Elementary, knows how strong her former student was because he didn’t complain, even when he got diagnosed with cancer during the 2017-18 school year. The only time he did complain was in May 2018 right before his first surgery, but it wasn’t about being sick.
“He was real upset because he was going to miss field day,” Chappell said.
Chappell got the other second-grade teachers, along with Renee Newton, the physical education teacher, to organize a field day just for second-graders on Brant’s last day.
“All the kids were so good to him that day, it was just all about him,” she said. “He got to do all the field day games, (Renee) went ahead and set them all up.”
At the end of field day, Brant kept saying that it was the best day ever. Chappell remembers him saying it probably 100 times that day. When he didn’t come back to school the next year, she recalls his classmates asking how he was doing every day.
“They still talked about him all the time, drew him cards, wrote letters on his birthday both years he was out and made videos singing happy birthday to him,” Chappell said.
Even with Brant not being in school anymore, his “best day ever” phrase took on a life of its own and has become a source of inspiration for students and faculty.
“Our school just kind of took that phrase that he kept saying that last day and have tried to keep it going by making it the best day ever no matter what we’re facing,” Chappell said.
In the gym of the elementary school is a big banner with a picture of Brant on it from field day that says “best day ever.”
“He was a really special little boy and I think through the few years he had he made a difference to a lot of people,” Chappell said. “He had a good heart, he was a sweetie.”
Aside from school, another place Brant loved was the church. Cheryl said up until hospice told them that they couldn’t take him to church anymore, he would be in Friendship Worship Center every Sunday morning listening to the choir sing.
“He loved going to church,” she said. “He used to dance in his wheelchair.”
Holley said he knows Brant is up in heaven walking again with his own mother.
“My momma’s waiting at the gate for him,” he said. “He’s shouting hallelujah with my momma up there.”
Cheryl said her son brought the best out of everyone he’s ever met, and even if the interaction was for one or two minutes, they came and told her that he changed their life because he was that kind of child.
“If somebody didn’t love him I don’t know about it,” she said.