A nationwide company with a Belton location announced a major sell-off one of its divisions.
ABB announced Monday that it would sell its mechanical power transmission division – Dodge — to RBC Bearings for $2.9 billion.
“The transaction will create a leading manufacturer of highly engineered, performance-critical bearings and motion control components,” a press release announcing the move said.
ABB’s move is expected to be completed by the end of the year subject to closing conditions and regulatory review.
“For more than 140 years, the Dodge business has been a leader in the design, production, and marketing of mounted bearings, enclosed gearing, and power transmission components,” the release said.
With about 1,500 employees in facilities worldwide, Dodge achieved revenues of about $600 million for past year. The company estimates more than 90% of its revenue was generated in the Americas.
“We are delighted that Dodge has found an excellent new home with RBC Bearings, where it can continue its exciting growth story,” said ABB CEO Björn Rosengren in the release.
Baldor Electric Company, a subsidiary of ABB, operates in Belton.